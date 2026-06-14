University of Illinois Extension launches lunch and learning series in Ottawa

University of Illinois Extension is launching a monthly “Lunch N Learn Series” in Ottawa that combines healthy eating instruction with hands-on cooking.

The program, led by Food and Nutrition Educator Susan Glassman, meets from noon to 1 p.m. at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave. Each session includes a short lesson on healthy living, time to prepare and taste a recipe together, and take-home tip sheets.

The series runs July 8, Aug. 5, Sept. 9, Oct. 7, Nov. 11, and Dec. 9.

The July session, “Healthy Lunches and Snacks,” focuses on quick ideas for balanced meals and snacks. Participants will prepare chicken shawarma while learning how to build nutritious lunches.

The program is free and open to adults. Registration is required by July 6 at go.illinois.edu/lunchnlearn.

Those needing accommodations should contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-433-0707.