There’s a book club to match your interest at the Yorkville Library

Yorkville Library brings adults together with free classes, workshops, and events designed to build skills, advance careers, and celebrate community.

Books & Cooks Book Club

7 p.m., Tuesday of each month

A book club for readers who love to eat... or is it for eaters who love to read? Has a great book ever inspired you to try a new restaurant? Have you ever tried to recreate a recipe described in a story? This might be the book club for you. In this brand new book club, we will read some great books and bring in recipes and treats to share that were inspired by the reading we did that month.

Roaming Readers Walking Club

First and third Friday of each month

Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot (closest to Fox Road) and walk from there. Registration required. Weather permitting.

Lunch Bunch Book Club

12 p.m., second Wednesday of each month

The Lunch Bunch is one of our longest running and most engaging book clubs. Past books have included mysteries, historical fiction, biographies and memoirs, romance, and best-sellers. Bring your lunch and join the Lunch Bunchers for a lively discussion about great books.

Men’s Book Club

7 p.m. third Thursday of each month

The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Psychological Thriller Book Club

7 p.m., third Wednesday of each month

A brand new book club focused on psychological thrillers, mysteries, and suspenseful stories. If you love those gripping tales that leave you on the edge of your seat, trying to figure out whodunnit or how your hero/heroine is going to get themselves out of this jam... then this might be the book club for you.

Horror Book Club

7 p.m., fourth Monday of each month

Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy, and the eerie should join us for our brand new Horror Book Club.