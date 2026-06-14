Man shot in Crest Hill, police looking for motive

The Crest Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday.

The victim was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet and is currently listed in critical condition, the police department said in a post on the city’s Facebook page early Sunday, though Police Chief Ed Clark later said the victim’s condition had improved throughout the morning.

Clark confirmed that the victim is a man in his 30s and that by 10 a.m. police had spoken to him.

“We still working on the case, we really don’t have a motive yet,” Clark told Shaw Local. “We’re canvassing the area, we’re looking at doorbell video and people’s residential videos.”

Clark confirmed that the scene had been processed by police and that “it looks like the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Raynor” Avenue.

Clark said shell casings and bullets had been discovered on the scene and are being sent to a lab for analysis.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, and police say “additional information will be released as it becomes available.”