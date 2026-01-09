‘It should never have happened’– Local Democrats call for investigation after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota

People gather for a vigil after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a woman earlier in the day, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

While the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer in Minnesota was a state away, elected officials representing Kendall and Kane counties said the tragedy hits close to home.

The 37-year-old Minneapolis mother was killed when an ICE officer fired into her moving vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 7. The city has seen a surge of federal immigration officers as the Trump Administration said it is clamping down on illegal immigrants there.

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D–Oswego, a former U.S. Marine Corps veteran, called the shooting of Good a “profound failure of accountability” and a moment that demands national action. She said the use of deadly force is always a last resort.

“What happened in Minnesota is devastating and unacceptable and flies in the face of proper training,” Kifowit said in a release. “It is a complete disregard for human life. A U.S. citizen, a mother, lost her life during an ICE operation by someone who drew their weapon and fired without hesitation. This is not self defense. It should never have happened.”

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego (Photo provided)

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described Good driving her vehicle at the scene, as an “act of domestic terrorism.” President Donald Trump posted on social media that Good “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to shot her in self defense.”

A video taken by a bystander capturing the incident contradicts Trump’s claims, showing Good attempting to drive away as ICE officers try to open her drivers-side door.

Kifowit called for a full, transparent investigation into the incident and said she supports the proposed federal legislation to hold Noem accountable for the incident.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, has called for Noem to be impeached.

“It is clear ICE cannot be trusted to keep the safety of our communities first and foremost in their operations,” Kifowit said. “When something like this happens anywhere in our country, it sends fear rippling through communities like ours that it will happen here, without accountability.”

Immigration Noem U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem discusses recent results of Operation Midway Blitz during a news conference at a National Guard facility in Gary, Indiana, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) (Ashlee Rezin/AP)

Following the shooting, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, in a Wednesday press call called out what she called an escalation of federal immigration enforcement in Illinois.

“I think we saw some devastating footage out of Minneapolis,” Underwood said. “It should never occur, and I hope that those responsible will be fully held accountable.”

Following a vigil and a rally for justice for Good in Addison, Cristobal Cavazos, executive director of Casa DuPage Workers Center, Immigrant Solidarity DuPage, called the shooting a “complete outrage, we just had to go out there last night. This is just wrong.”

“We want to be the moral voice in this moment,” he said. “They killed this woman who was there as an observer, a loving woman, there in an act of bravery and solidarity. (Federal agents) are going into our domestic cities likes it’s a war zone, they’re actually creating a war zone.”

Cavazos’ group operates a 200-member-strong “people’s patrol” documenting ICE’s actions across the Chicago suburbs.

Jeanne Shaheen, Lauren Underwood Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., accompanied by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., right, speaks about the Affordable Care Act at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (Ben Curtis/AP)

He referenced residents’ efforts, like in St. Charles, encouraging the city to ban ICE actions on public property and to ensure their local police abide by the state’s TRUST Act prohibiting local law enforcement from participating or coordinating with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Communities like Elgin, Aurora, Batavia, and Kane County have already adopted rules banning ICE from public property. Elected officials in St. Charles have not yet taken the same action.

“We’re making a call on all the towns to take these measures and show some moral courage and conviction and do what’s right and kick ICE out of these municipal parking lots and areas,” Cavazos said.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant issued an executive order in October that set restrictions on ICE activity to all county-owned property, except for the Will County Courthouse, which is under the purview of Will County Chief Judge Dan Kennedy.