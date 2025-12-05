Batavia chiropractor accused of filming patients faces 5th civil lawsuit

A sign on the entrance to the Hanson Family Chiropractic office, on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, states the business is permanently closed. Chiropractor David H. Hanson was charged with multiple felony counts of producing, disseminating and possessing images of child sexual abuse, as well as three counts of video recording of children under age 18, and making an unauthorized video recording of patients at his Batavia office. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

A fifth civil lawsuit has been filed as an ongoing class action against a Batavia chiropractor, who is also accused in a felony criminal complaint of secretly recording more than 180 of his patients while they were undressing or fully nude.

David H. Hanson (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

A 15-page filing on Nov. 26 lists four women and four children as plaintiffs, all listed as Jane Does and Minor Does. This is the third civil lawsuit from the Fegan Scott law firm in Yorkville.

As in the law firm’s previous class action filing, the new lawsuit names chiropractor David H. Hanson, Hanson Family Chiropractic, the landlord of building that housed the clinic at 1928 W. Wilson St. and unspecified people who the suit says could have designed the hidden cameras, placed them or aided and abetted the alleged secret recordings, records show.

Three of the adult plaintiffs now live in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin; Oakland County, Michigan; and Cherokee County, Georgia. The fourth woman and her four children now live in Kent County, Michigan, according to the filing.

Despite the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office’s announcement that Hanson acted alone, the lawsuit also names John Does 1-100 to represent unspecified people who might have participated or abetted in the secret recording scheme, according to the lawsuit.

The civil suit also claims that the business that owns and manages the building where Hanson Family Chiropractic was located was negligent as it knew or should have known about the hidden cameras through its inspections and maintenance.

Allegations made in the civil suit against the chiropractor and the practice are invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; negligence; breach of fiduciary duty; negligent hiring, retention and supervision of personnel; unjust enrichment; consumer fraud and deceptive practices.

As in the other filing from Fegan Scott, which was the fourth case against Hanson, it seeks a jury trial and it also asks the judge to certify it as a class action because of the number of potential plaintiffs.

All the building signs have been removed as of Dec. 4, 2025, from the former Hanson Family Chiropractic office in Batavia, which is now closed after chiropractor David H. Hanson was charged with multiple secretly filming patients undressing. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

While the filing does not state an amount in damages being sought, it asks the court for compensatory, statutory and punitive damages, restitution and attorneys’ fees and costs.

The circuit court records do not show an attorney for Hanson in the civil cases.

Two other lawsuits were filed by Meyers & Flowers in St. Charles and by Romanucci and Blandin in Chicago.

Hanson’s next court date in the criminal case is Jan. 8, 2026.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office set up a webpage for updates in the criminal case at sao.kanecountyil.gov.

For his own safety, Hanson is currently being detained in the Kendall County jail, according to an email from Kane Sheriff Ron Hain.