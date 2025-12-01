Fourth civil lawsuit filed against Batavia chiropractor accused of secretly filming patients

Batavia chiropractor David H. Hanson was charged following a Nov. 5, 2025, search of his office after authorities alleged he secretly videotaped more than 180 of his patients, including children, as they undressed or were nude. Police said the victims were mostly women and girls. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

A fourth civil lawsuit has been filed as a class action against a Batavia chiropractor, who is also accused in a felony criminal complaint of secretly recording more than 180 of his patients while they were undressing or fully nude.

The 16-page Nov. 24 filing lists 13 women, 17 of their children and five men, all of them numbered as Jane Does, minors and as John Does. This is the second civil lawsuit from the Fegan Scott law firm in Yorkville.

As in the law firm’s previous class action filing, it names chiropractor David H. Hanson, Hanson Family Chiropractic, the landlord PMI Venture of 1928 W. Wilson St. It also names 1-100 John Does as unknown defendants who designed or aided and abetted the secret recordings, records show.

Hanson was charged Nov. 6 with 17 felonies in total, including producing, disseminating and possessing materials depicting child sexual abuse, and unauthorized video recording of a minor. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

He also faces multiple civil lawsuits in relation to his alleged actions while in practice, all filed after felony charges were announced.

The latest civil lawsuit filing is a class action because there are approximately 200 other similarly situated patients, “at Hanson Family Chiropractic in Batavia ... and were recorded or placed at risk of being recorded by hidden cameras in private areas of the clinic (including treatment rooms and the red-light therapy room), without their knowledge or consent,” according to the filing.

The lawsuit also seeks to “ensure the destruction and verified deletion of all unlawful recordings not otherwise in the hands of law enforcement.”

Court records show that 32 of the plaintiffs are residents of Kane County except for one woman and two men, who are residents of Kendall County.

Allegations against Hanson and his practice are: invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; negligence; negligent hiring, retention and supervision of personnel; unjust enrichment; consumer fraud and deceptive practices, according to the filing.

The lawsuit also alleges negligence and premises liability against the building owner, claiming the company should have inspected the fixtures where concealed cameras were allegedly hidden and that it was negligent in its security policies.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial, but does not state a dollar amount of damages sought, other than restitution, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and costs and any other relief the court deems.

In addition to the previous class action filed by Scott and Fegan, Meyers & Flowers in St. Charles and Romanucci and Blandin also filed civil complaints against Hanson and the practice.

The newest complaint is set for case management on Feb. 10, court records show.

The other two are scheduled for case management on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.

Circuit clerk records do not show an attorney for Hanson in the civil cases.

Hanson is scheduled to appear in court on the criminal charges Jan. 8.