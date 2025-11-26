Widespread power outages in St. Charles Thanksgiving eve; how to report it if your lights are out

With one day untiil Thanksgiving, residents in St. Charles will be extra thankful if the lights come back on.

The city is experiencing a “widespread electric outage” as of Wednesday afternoon.

“While our crews were able to get power back online, ComEd has notified all of its customers in the area that they are experiencing widespread outages,” the city posted. “The City of St. Charles operates its own electric utility that distributes electricity to homes and businesses, but our power supply is transmitted though ComEd transmission lines.”

The city said if any community members are experiencing a power outage, they should report it to the outage hotline at 866-444-0016. The line is available 24/7.

The St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade is Nov. 29.