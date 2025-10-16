Ex-Campton Hills police chief Steven Millar, one current, two former cops in jail

Illinois State Police took into custody former Campton Hills police chief Steven Millar (shown here in this Shaw Local file photo), a current officer, Douglas Kucik and two former officers, Scott Coryell and Daniel Hatt the morning of Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo provided)

Illinois State Police took into custody former Campton Hills police chief Steven Millar, a current officer, Douglas Kucik and two former officers, Scott Coryell and Daniel Hatt this morning.

All four are in custody at the Kane County jail, but no charges are listed. According to the jail booking log, the four were listed as in custody as of 7:10 a.m. Thursday, records show. Charges are not listed in circuit clerk or jail records as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Campton Hills Village President Barbara Wojnicki confirmed she knew about the men being taken into custody, but said she did not know anything about potential charges and declined to comment about it.

Millar became the village’s second police chief in 2018, but was put on paid administrative leave July 6, 2023, while under investigation by state police.

Millar resigned Jan. 22, 2024.

“Chief Millar is surprised and deeply disappointed with these unsubstantiated and politically motivated attempts to assassinate his character and impugn his integrity,” according to the statement released last year.

“In over 30 years as a law enforcement officer, Chief Millar has only selflessly served his community and protected its citizens,” according to the 2024 statement. “He welcomes an investigation into his service as Campton Hills police chief and has fully cooperated with any and all requests for information. He expects to be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.”

McQuaid did not immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment.

In an email, Illinois State Police said, “We will circle back with you,” in response to a request for comment.

Campton Hills also had an audit done of its evidence room that was connected to the state police investigation of Millar.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.