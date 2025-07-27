What’s happening in Batavia? Bicycle thefts, utility town hall, ‘Knockout the noxious’

Bicycle thefts on the rise in Batavia

The Batavia Police Department is reporting a recent increase in bicycle thefts throughout the city. In most cases, the stolen bikes were left unlocked and unattended.

Residents are reminded to always lock their bicycles, even if stepping away for just a short time. As a helpful resource, the Batavia Public Library offers free bike lock checkouts.

To further protect your bike, consider registering it with the Batavia Police Department. Registration is quick and can assist in recovery efforts if your bicycle is lost or stolen. The registration form is available online at bataviail.gov under the Police Department’s Bicycle Registration page.

By taking a few simple precautions, we can all help keep Batavia safe and bike-friendly.

Public invited to Utility Town Hall Aug. 4

Batavia residents are invited to attend a Utility Town Hall from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave.

Hosted by the City of Batavia, the event will offer residents a chance to learn about upcoming utility programs and infrastructure projects, and to share their input on key priorities such as affordability, reliability, and sustainability of the city’s electric service.

Public feedback gathered at the meeting will help shape Batavia’s Integrated Resource Plan, which guides future energy decisions. All are welcome to attend and participate.

Batavia’s National Night Out is Aug. 5

The Batavia Police Department invites the community to a night of fun and connection at National Night Out, happening from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave.

This free, family-friendly event will feature kids’ games, raffles, giveaways, and a chance to meet local officers. Attendees can explore emergency vehicles, enjoy a bounce house, and connect with a variety of community resources.

Food will be available for purchase from Uncle Cam’s Sandwiches and Da Pizza Company, and everyone is invited to enjoy free ice cream from the Batavia Creamery.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate community and public safety in Batavia.

Batavia Fireworks Committee hosts inaugural trunk sale fundraiser

Clean out your closets and support a community tradition. The Batavia Fireworks Committee will host its first-ever Trunk Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, in the south parking lot of Batavia High School (Main Street entrance).

This community rummage sale invites sellers to reserve a parking space and sell items from their trunk or a table—perfect for downsizing, decluttering, or finding great back-to-school bargains.

Seller fees: $25 per space for Batavia residents; $30 for non-residents; $40 for two spaces (residents)/$50 (non-residents); $20 for students with school ID

Setup begins at 8 a.m. (No lot access after 8:45 a.m.; no early departures.)

Proceeds benefit the 2026 Batavia Fireworks Show. To register, visit tinyurl.com/bataviatrunksale25 . Questions? Call or text Mike at 312-545-4308.

Learn to “Knockout the Noxious” at Les Arends

Join City of Batavia Environmental Commission members Barb McKittrick and Nikki Matthiscyk for a hands-on morning of learning and volunteering at Les Arends Forest Preserve in Batavia. The event, titled “Knockout the Noxious,” will take place 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Participants will enjoy a riverside stroll while learning about the impact of invasive plant species and how to tell the difference between native and non-native plants. The presentation runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by an optional volunteer plant removal session from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tools and snacks will be provided. Bring work gloves if you’d like to join the removal effort.

The event is free, but registration is required through the Kane County Forest Preserve District. Les Arends Forest Preserve is located at 2S731 Route 31, Batavia.