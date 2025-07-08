Trio of good Samaritans save runaway dog on Kirk Road in Batavia

A trio of Good Samaritans rescued a small dog, dumped on South Kirk Road in Batavia and duck-taped in two garbage bags, on July 4, 2025. The dog is at Kane County Animal Control. A portion of a white garbage bag is still visible on the dog's back. (Provided by Kane County Animal Control)

Picture it: The Fourth of July, temperatures cooled to the upper 70s, about 9 p.m., fireworks displays going full force.

A terrified little dog with a garbage bag stuck to its body with duct tape was about to run into traffic on South Kirk Road in Batavia near Fermilab, when a trio of good Samaritans rescued him.

Hailey Conran and her wife, Brianna, of St. Charles were on their way home from a family gathering in Oak Brook on South Kirk when they saw a pickup truck stopped in the right lane, Hailey said.

“So then I started to slow down to get into the other lane and as I was about to, my wife said, ‘Stop! Stop! Stop! There’s a dog!’” Hailey Conran said.

Instead of passing the truck, they stopped and watched as a little gray dog with something wrapped around him was on the edge of the field near Fermilab.

The dog started to dart into traffic.

“We both jumped out of the car. The guy in the pickup was running after it,” Hailey Conran said. “The guy was saying, ‘I’m trying to get this dog. It’s not my dog.’ As we were trying to get it, it would stay by the curb and field. Every time we tried to get near, it would dart into traffic.”

Hailey said she wondered what the white thing was that seemed to be attached to the back end of the dog.

“Is that a diaper?” she said.

Later, they saw that it was a white garbage bag, which, along with a black garbage bag, was wrapped around the dog’s body.

As they tried to corral the dog, it ran underneath the Conrans’ car near the exhaust pipe.

“Me, my wife and the other good Samaritan from the pickup truck were all trying to help grab him from underneath there,” Hailey said. “I grabbed the bag and pulled him out. I was yanking it hard. It was firmly attached to him. As I was grabbing him, he bit me twice on both hands and I let go.”

The dog stayed huddled under the car while they tried to figure out what to do next.

The pickup guy said he had welding gloves in his truck. He put them on and tried to grab the dog, but it bit him in the arm instead.

A Batavia police officer arrived and then paramedics were called because of the dog bites. Hailey stayed, but the pickup guy left.

Then the Batavia Fire Department arrived. The dog stopped fighting and allowed itself to be picked up.

“I think it was just exhausted,” Hailey said.

Because the dog did not have a chip to show it had been vaccinated, Hailey is undergoing preventive rabies treatment.

“It’s pretty terrible,” Hailey said. “They inject a shot into the six bites on my fingers and shoot it into different parts of muscles.”

The treatment continues three days after the first day, then a week, then two weeks later, she said.

Hailey and Brianna Conran own On Point Nails, at 328 S. Third St., Geneva.

Despite her bitten fingers, Hailey said she is still able to work.

Kane County Animal Control Director Brett Youngsteadt said the dog’s owner was notified through social media about his dog and came in Monday to get him.

The owner, a resident of North Aurora, told them his dog got scared of fireworks and took off, Youngsteadt said.

“The dog is completely healthy with no scars, no signs of abuse,” Youngsteadt said. “When he saw his owner, he became electric, he lit up. We did not see any signs of abuse, such as the dog cowering or turning to hide.”

While the rescuers thought the dog had been wrapped in garbage bags and dumped, Younsteadt said he has seen where dogs terrified of fireworks run through all kinds of things.

And in this case, the dog probably ran through something and garbage bags and duct tape got stuck to him.

Animal Control put a microchip in the dog. And because his rabies vaccine is not current, the owner has 48 hours to have a vet take the dog in for 10 days of observation.

Youngsteadt said he was sorry the rescuers were bitten.

“We do always appreciate citizens’ help,” Youngsteadt said. “It takes an army to round up all these dogs. Any help is appreciated.”

And the dog’s name?

Suzi.

He’s a boy named Suzi.