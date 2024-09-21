On Point Nails opens in Geneva

Hailey Conran, co-owner of On Point Nails, at 328 S. Third St., Geneva, does a manicure for a client. The new nail salon opened in February. (Provided by Hailey Conran)

On Point Nails, at 328 S. Third St., Geneva, opened in February, as the first business for owners Hailey and Brianna Conran of St. Charles.

Brianna works for non-profits in her day job, Hailey said of her wife, but Briana is the “fix-it and design space” worker for their nail salon.

“I was a cosmetologist for 12 years and I spent 11 years doing nails,” Hailey said. “To open my own place was a dream of mine for quite some time.”

What’s different about their business is instead of enhancements and artificial products, Hailey said she likes to focus on getting natural nails healthy.

“I felt the industry was missing a little more natural feel,” she said. “People who are elderly or diabetic or immunocompromised – some nails can have a lot of issues with health.”

She focuses on getting to the core of nail problems.

“People will say, ‘I have terrible nails,’” Hailey said. Her response is: “Why do you have terrible nails? What can we do to get your nails healthy.”

As a Master Pedicurist, Hailey said she can work with people who have complex foot care needs.

The salon also does men’s pedicures – but polish is not included.

The couple chose Geneva because it is a small town that is business motivated and community oriented, she said,

“We wanted to be in a space that matched the energy,” Hailey said. “We wanted to ... creat a space (where) everyone felt welcome here and not judged and get a relaxing experience.”

More information about On Point Nails is available online at onpointnail.com, by calling 630-345-6179 or email mgmt@onpointnail.com.