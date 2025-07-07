Live Your Best Life: Introducing the Geneva Youth Olympiad

With the help of two soon-to-be middle-schoolers, the Geneva Park District is excited to offer a brand-new program this summer for kids ages 9-11!

The Geneva Youth Olympiad was a concept originally designed by friends Julia Kullberg and EvaLuna Ramirez. The 2-person to 3-person team-based adventure combines athletic challenges, brain-bending puzzles and creative spirit into one fun event.

The program will run 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19 on the scenic Peck Farm Park property, where there is room to hold these challenges around the lake. The cost is $10 for residents. Non-residents are welcome to join in the fun for $15 per person. To sign up, visit genevaparks.org and search activity code 3611305.

“Julia and I were on the bus talking about some sports we do…and then we thought it would be amazing if there were an Olympiad, but just for kids! Exactly like the real [one], but only for kids,” EvaLuna said.

Their enthusiasm only grew from there. “We started planning and jotting down our ideas during recess,” EvaLuna said. “We even made a binder!”

Once these ideas began to develop, they decided to bring it to the park district to see if they could get help making this idea a reality.

Kyle Donahue, Assistant Superintendent of Recreation, has been working with the girls to bring their idea to life.

“We were truly impressed when these two driven individuals approached the park district to present their idea,” Donahue said. “They came well-prepared with a PowerPoint presentation and a clear vision for organizing a community-wide event.”

The girls are not only planning programming with the park district, though. They already helped organize a field day event at their school earlier this year.

“Through a series of planning meetings, we watched them execute a similar event at their elementary school, which only reinforced our excitement about bringing their concept to life this August,” Donahue said.

After wrapping up their event, they came back to the park district ready to make improvements to make the event more like the Olympiad Games.

The girls have collaborated on the plans with Donahue and other park district staff, including Athletic Supervisor Cory Bradburn and Peck Farm Park Manager Adam Dagley. They specifically requested opening and closing ceremonies complete with participant-designed flags for each team. They also suggested prizes for the top teams, helped to promote the event by distributing flyers, and are set to be the emcees for the ceremonies.

When asked what she hopes her peers will gain from this experience, Julia said, “We want participants to have a fun and active way to challenge themselves and cheer on each other. It’s really about enjoying the day, being part of something exciting, and even winning the glory of being a champion.”

Both girls will be entering sixth grade next year, and are excited to meet all the new people in middle school. They are hoping that this event “will bring kids our age together.”

Since the event is set to take place in mid-August, the Geneva Youth Olympiad will be a great way for kids to meet each other before starting school, they agree.

The girls mentioned that they really hope new friendships between their peers will form as a result of this and, as Julia said, “Most of all, we hope everyone walks home with memories and good times.”

The last day to register for the Geneva Youth Olympiad is Aug. 15. For more information or to register your team of 2-3 people for the Geneva Youth Olympiad, head to genevaparks.org.

• Olivia Jung is a recreation intern at Geneva Park District, which aspires to enhance the quality of the community and inspire residents to live their best life.