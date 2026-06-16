Freddie’s Off The Chain restaurant in Oswego teaming up with recently closed Asadoras Argentinas Burgers

Freddie’s Off The Chain restaurant in downtown Oswego has announced that it is teaming up with the chefs of the newly closed Asadoras Argentinas Burgers in Oswego for a summer menu. (Shaw Media)

Freddie’s Off The Chain restaurant in downtown Oswego has announced that it is teaming up with the chefs of the newly closed Asadoras Argentinas Burgers in Oswego for a summer menu.

“This exciting collaboration might become a permanent fixture if it’s a hit, offering Oswego residents a unique blend of Mexican and burger cuisine,” Freddie’s Off The Chain said in a recent Facebook post.

Freddie’s Off The Chain, located at 11 S. Madison St. in downtown Oswego, opened its doors April 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

Asadoras Argentinas Burgers in Oswego closed its doors on April 23. The restaurant, located at 4542 Illinois Route 71, opened in September 2019.

The restaurant sold gourmet Argentinian-style burgers along with steak and chicken sandwiches.

“After almost seven unforgettable years, we have made the most difficult decision in our life to close our doors, as today is our last,” the restaurant owners had said in a Facebook post prior to closing.

Freddie’s Off The Chain, located at 11 S. Madison St. in downtown Oswego, opened its doors in April 2025. The restaurant started as a food truck.

Freddie’s Off The Chain restaurant in downtown Oswego has announced that it is teaming up with the chefs of the newly closed Asadoras Argentinas Burgers in Oswego for a summer menu. (Graphic provided by Freddie's Off The Chain)

Several different types of burgers will be sold, including a pickled onion burger, a chimichurri burger, a cilantro burger and a guacamole burger as well as other items like empanadas.