DeKalb panel offers initial support for Project Big Lakes that could bring 150 to 300 jobs

A developer wants city approval to build a 186,000-square-foot facility to house what the city described as “a large manufacturer of climate control and energy management systems,” according to an agenda for a public hearing Monday, June 15, 2026. City documents refer to the site as "Project Big Lakes." (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

A DeKalb commission, charged with reviewing planning and zoning matters, gave initial support to Project Big Lakes, a development being proposed on behalf of an unnamed company.

The development, if approved, would consist of a 186,040-square-foot building for a larger manufacturer of climate control and energy management systems with another 185,640 square feet to the east reserved for the potential expansion, according to the site plan.

Steve Miller, senior vice president of development services for VentureOne, elected not to name the company behind Project Big Lakes during Monday’s meeting.

VentureOne is a Rosemont-headquartered real estate private equity fund manager, developer and operating company working on behalf of the applicant, Park 88 Group, LLC.

“We’re under [non-disclosure agreement,] so I can’t give a lot of information about it,” Miller said.

When asked how many employees the project could be expected to employ, Miller said it would be anywhere from 150 to 300 on-site.

Miller said project leaders are excited to get to work.

“As a [manufacturing] facility, they are looking to be operational next year,” Miller said.

In fact, City Planner Dan Olson said the company would like to get up and running by July 2027.

Developers are looking to build on two lots totalling about 47 acres at the northeast corner of Fairview and Macom drives in the Park 88 Subdivision.

The applicant, Park 88 Group, LLC, intends for Lot 1 to occupy about 25 acres along the south side of Macom Drive.

Lot 2 is meant to take up about 21 acres at the northeast corner of Fairview and Macom drives.

In the vicinity of the proposed project are existing warehouse distribution facilities for 3M and Target.

Developers need city approval for preliminary and final development plans, as well as a final plat of subdivision, city documents show.

City staff said before any permits may be issued, the petitioner will need to submit its engineering plans, landscape plans, and the recording of the final plat.

City staff said they recommend support for the petitioner’s request, and no objections were raised publicly during Monday’s meeting.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously backed the petitioner’s request in a 4-0 vote. The City Council will get to have the final say on the matter during its June 22 regular meeting.