Fashion show and shopping extravaganza for Batavia’s Pride Month celebrations on June 27 & 28

(file photo) The City of Batavia kicks off Pride Month every year with a ceremonial raising of the pride flag outside city hall. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The runway is being set with expression and empowerment taking center-stage for Batavia’s celebration of Pride Month.

Showcasing the business community’s advocacy for diversity, a fashion show is taking place 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 27 at the Peg Bond Center Stage, 151 N Island Ave, Batavia.

The fashion gala is followed with a shopping-extravaganza on June 28, with 19 local merchants offering workshops, giveaways, treats, and limited-edition Pride-themed merchandise.

“Pride Month is shining brighter than ever in downtown Batavia with a high-energy, community-powered Express Yourself Pride Fashion Show just steps from the iconic Peace on Earth Bridge,” Kristen Desler, assistant director of Batavia MainStreet, said in a release. “This dazzling evening celebrates love, self-expression, and inclusivity.”

Showcasing Batavia's advocacy for diversity, a Pride Month fashion show is taking place 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 27 at the Peg Bond Center Stage, 151 N Island Ave, Batavia. (Photo Provided By Batavia MainStreet)

The event is hosted and organized by Paula’s Couture Consignment, providing the fashion and accessories for the models strutting down the runway, according to the release.

The models hair and makeup looks are created by Urban Style Salon & Spa.

Limestone Coffee & Tea is donating their signature “Pride” drink.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the PFLAG table during the event to learn how to support their mission of advocacy and inclusion, according to the release.

The event is co-hosted by Paula’s Couture Consignment, Shoot with Katie, PFLAG, Urban Style Salon & Spa, and 63rd Street Apothecary.

The next day, 19 local merchants are inviting guests to gather in downtown Batavia, celebrating the essence of the town’s diversity and inviting community.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to support small businesses and celebrate community spirit all weekend long,” Desler said in the release.

The event is sponsored by Batavia MainStreet, and hosted and organized by the participating downtown merchants.

For more information and a full list of the participating businesses, visit facebook.com/events/1261222168755021.

You can also contact Lucy Martinez at lucy.63rdst@gmail.com.