Batavia’s Bob Hubbard named Citizen of the Year

Bob Hubbard was named Citizen of the Year award given during the Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s Inspire Celebration Awards Ceremony on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at Revelry 675 in Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

With gratitude measured by the number of lives touched, Batavia gave a standing ovation to Bob Hubbard for all the lives he’s helped lift up.

While being honored as Batavia’s 2024 Citizen of the Year, Hubbard beamed down on three generations of a loving family legacy and took note of the community he’s helped build.

Hubbard’s speech embodied the town’s spirit of giving, comprised by the actions of selfless individuals, like spokes of the town’s windmill, keeping the community turning round.

Hubbard’s Batavia roots stretch back almost 175 years to his great-grandfather. Hubbard worked for the family’s Batavia business, Hubbard’s Ethan Allen, selling home furnishings, for almost seven decades.

Since first volunteering with the Batavia Rotary Club 40 years ago, Hubbard has volunteered for CASA Kane County, Living Well Cancer Resource Center, TriCity Family Services, Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, Batavia Community Chest/United Way and Batavia High School’s INCubator Entrepreneurship Program.

Community members gathered at Revelry 675 for the Inspire Celebration Awards Ceremony on April 24, hosted by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, to recognize the individuals and organizations giving the community its heart, its sense of “Peace” and its downtown artisan flair.

An official recognition from U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, of Hubbard’s accomplishment will be entered into the Library of Congress’ archives in Washington, D.C.

“I hope people can recognize it doesn’t take much to make a difference in peoples’ lives,” Hubbard said in an interview. “Whether it’s going to the Lazarus House to serve food or helping build raised gardens so people in apartments can grow vegetables, in just an afternoon you can truly help a lot of people.”

Hubbard said working with CASA, providing advocacy for at-risk children in the foster care system and witnessing the children’s resiliency moves him in a profound way. He said providing some light into the process instills hope for turning one child’s life around at a time.

Hubbard also served nine years with TriCty Family Services, providing individual and family counseling and mental health services to people of all ages and income levels.

“So many people need counseling and can’t afford it,” Hubbard said. “When individuals are in distress, you see how it affects the community.”

Hubbard said he also loves inspiring kids through the high school entrepreneurship class.

“You can see how transformational it’s for them, it really broadens their perspectives,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard said his father and those that have come before would be immensely proud of his recognition.

A Bridge Over ‘Peaceful’ Waters

As part of the Batavia Peace Project’s Initiative and Parks Foundation, honored with the 2024 Community Impact Award, Craig Foltos, designer of the lit-up “Peace On Earth” letters on Peace Bridge, lives by a simple motto.

“What you think is what you become,” Foltos said. “If you have positive words in your brain, you will do positive actions. People want to connect to something larger that makes them feel good.”

Foltos, a barber at Foltos Tonsorial Parlor in Batavia, has lived in town for 72 years. The foundation also installed a downtown selfie station for visitors and the Batavia Peace Garden.

Foltos said it’s been surreal helping create one of Batavia’s most iconic images. He said he was inspired to create a message that would resonate with individuals passing and providing the community a sense of belonging and purpose.

“When people read it, they know they’re cared for,” Foltos said. “I see real effects it’s had on the community that will last for generations.”

Down on MainStreet

Representing the achievements of Batavia MainStreet, recognized with the Spirit Award, Marcia Boyce, the 2017 Citizen of the Year, said her years with the organization were enlightening.

For 25 years, MainStreet has held downtown events like the year-round Farmers Market, Cocktails in the Park, the Block Party/Taste of Batavia, and BatFest. It also installed the artisan Batavia Boardwalk Shops.

“What they have helped to bring so much vitality to downtown Batavia is incredible,” Boyce said. “MainStreet is so near and dear to my heart. It’s exiting to see the events grow and get better every year.”

Boyce, one of the owners of Boyce Body Works in Batavia, served on MainStreet for about a decade. Her son currently serves on its board. She previously volunteered with Batavia United Way, and is currently on the Water Street board.

“Everybody comes together in this town, and everybody volunteers to help support MainStreet’s events,” Boyce said.

Boyce said the organization has done a tremendous job reinforcing the community’s identity.

“It’s amazing to see how much can be done with volunteer hours,” Boyce said. “The way they draw people to volunteer and attend their events every year is just incredible.”