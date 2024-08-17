Three Batavia businesses awarded $10,000 Backing Small Business Grants

Owners Frank and Diane Mercadante of Sturdy Shelter Brewing in downtown Batavia, along with General Manager Oliver Bulley (far right). (Provided by Batavia Main Street/April Duda Photography)

Three downtown Batavia businesses have recently received $10,000 Backing Small Business Grant from Main Street America and partner American Express.

Since 2021, Main Street America has awarded more than $9 million to privately-owned business across America. In addition to the grants the’ve already received, the Batavia businesses are now eligible for an additional $30,000 enhancement grant awarded to 25 businesses nationally. Last year, another Batavia business, New Moon Vegan, was awarded both that grant and a smaller $20,000 enhancement.

Sturdy Shelter Brewing (10 S. Shumway Ave.) - ‘A faithful friend is a sturdy shelter’

A wreath decorating a little community food pantry on the side of the brewery reads, “Take what you need. Leave what you can.” The messaging conveys the welcoming communal spirit owners Diane and Drank Mercadante cultivate in Sturdy Shelter.

“In the world today, there’s a lot of people fighting over ideas; people need a place where they know they belong and feel welcome,” said Diane Mercadante. “There’s a lot of lonely people out there. We try to facilitate conversations and storytelling so people get a chance to know and better understand one another.”

Brandishing Batavia’s identity through community is fitting considering the brewery’s mid-1800s stone building has served as the town gathering space as a music hall, a roller rink, an opera house and a movie theater.

Sliding tables together, the brewery hosts “Becoming Neighbors,” a chance to listen to stories from members of the community whose voices may not always be heard.

“We try to lift all voices of the community, especially with different backgrounds so they can get personal and answer questions,” said Mercadante. “People ask questions like, ‘What led you to become a member of our community?’ ‘How do you think we could improve as a community?’”

While sipping craft beers, community members gather for book club, trivia nights, local musicians, painting and clay workshops, and Broadway theater nights with piano accompaniment.

Fostering organic relationships feeds into the brewery’s sustainable ethos for the community. Their spent brewing grain is donated to local farmers, bakers, and gardeners. They plan to spend part of the grant on a water bottle filling station to reduce the community’s plastic footprint. The rest of the grant will fund an AED device and CPR training classes for their staff and community members.

Information on their events and menu can be found at sturdyshelterbrewing.com .

Merchant Project | Batavia Main Street Owner Melissa Monno outside Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden in downtown Batavia. (Provided by Main Street Batavia/April Duda Photography)

Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden (12 N. River St.) - ‘A high lonesome sound’

Nestled in an 1880s stone building, bluegrass musicians pick away while a milk-white, amphibious axolotl welcomes visiting barflies.

Melissa Monno was cruising the foothills of Georgia on her motorcycle, with her canine companion occupying the sidecar, when she received the call she would become the Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden’s new owner.

For the next eight years, community members grew accustomed to the sight of Monno wheeling on roller skates, serving locally-sourced, chef-curated entrees.

“It’s so freaking awesome; I’m humbled and over the moon appreciative of the recognition,” said Monno. “When the North River Street Woonerf comes alive, it’s like a perfect slice of Americana. It’s an honor to provide free family-friendly programming to the street several nights a week. Neighbors meeting neighbors, all ages, all walks of life, coming together to unwind and support local; it’s a beautiful thing.”

Sidecar features Team Trivia Thursdays which have become so popular, guests bring their own camping-style tables and chairs because the street fills so quickly. The bar also hosts Bluegrass Sundays, monthly art shows showcasing community artists, educational themed-discussions, and local musician spotlights.

“This place has the best vibes; one has to come and experience it to truly feel it,” said Monno. “Keeping a consistent, quality entertainment schedule has proven so important, especially in the current times where feeling isolated and anxious has become a cultural norm. It’s so special bringing people together in an environment that feels like coming home, an inclusive place for all people to relax and be present.”

Monno said she is overjoyed to use the grant to make improvements to the ambiance and functionality of Sidecar’s space.

She invites the public to celebrate at the Oktoberfest party with music, games and contests on Sept. 28. More info about Sidecar can be found at sidecarsupperclub.com .

Merchant Project | Batavia Main Street Owners Leah Leman and Joy Mason gather outside Limestone Coffee & Tea in downtown Batavia. (Provided by Batavia Main Street/April Duda Photography)

Limestone Coffee & Tea (8 W. Wilson St.) - ‘Handcrafted and heart-minded’

In a cafe whose welcoming walls are adorned with the paintings of local artists, smiling baristas serve H.O.P.E. (“hold on pain ends”) Lattes, and donate proceeds to suicide prevention services in Batavia.

Further supporting the community, owners Leah Leman and Joy Mason sell Pride Tea, raising funds for Youth Outlook in Naperville, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ youths.

Since purchasing Limestone in 2018, Leman and Mason have partnered with local businesses, schools and artists to make the cafe an integral gathering fixture for the creative community. Every month, they display a new local artist’s works for sale on their walls. They also provide free hot cocoa for kids completing Batavia Library’s Summer Reading program and provide gift certificates for community fundraisers.

Limestone handcrafts espresso drinks, smoothies and teas, also selling freshly baked muffins, cookies and gluten-less and vegan goodies.

“We do what we can to be involved in and support this community,” said Leman and Mason in a joint response. “This grant gives us capacity to think big, helping us make long-term (business) decisions.”

They said the grant enabled them to purchase a new, higher-quality espresso machine.

“We strive to create a welcoming, inclusive environment where people can feel at home away from home,” said Leman and Mason. “When we run into customers around town, we often hear that our team is friendly and welcoming. We are incredibly grateful to have navigated through the challenges of the years during the pandemic and for the unwavering support of our customers and community.”