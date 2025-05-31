Batavia mayor to declare Pride month and raise Unity Flag Monday

The City of Batavia will raise the unity flag outside City Hall in honor of Pride Month on Monday, June 2, 2025. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke will proclaim the month of June as Pride Month and the city will raise the Unity Flag on the city flagpole on Monday, June 2.

The proclamation will be made during the City Council meeting beginning at 7 p.m.

After the proclamation, those in attendance will congregate to the City flagpole where Reverend Paige Wolfanger will make remarks before the ceremonial flag raising.

The city flagpole is located outside the Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center at 100 N. Island Ave. near the corner of Island Avenue and Houston Street.