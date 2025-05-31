May 31, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Batavia mayor to declare Pride month and raise Unity Flag Monday

By David Petesch
George Ingersoll of the Batavia Public Works Department assists raising of the Pride flag in honor of Pride Month in Batavia on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The City of Batavia will raise the unity flag outside City Hall in honor of Pride Month on Monday, June 2, 2025. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke will proclaim the month of June as Pride Month and the city will raise the Unity Flag on the city flagpole on Monday, June 2.

The proclamation will be made during the City Council meeting beginning at 7 p.m.

After the proclamation, those in attendance will congregate to the City flagpole where Reverend Paige Wolfanger will make remarks before the ceremonial flag raising.

The city flagpole is located outside the Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center at 100 N. Island Ave. near the corner of Island Avenue and Houston Street.

BataviaKane CountyLocal News