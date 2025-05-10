Geneva rejects bids for replacement generator, preparing new specs for better deal

The Geneva City Council this week unanimously voted to reject all bids for a replacement generator for the police facility.

Because the bid specifications were flawed, it would have cost more than necessary, she said.

“We’re asking to reject the two bids that were received for the generator as there was – in the bid specification – a more complicated piece of equipment that’s not needed," City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said Monday, May 5. “Rather than just accept one of those bids and see what that difference in price is, it’s better to reject them and rebid.”

Dawkins said by rebidding without the additional piece of equipment, the cost will be less and more bidders might participate.

Vons Electric Inc. in St. Charles bid $287,825 and Morse Electric Inc. in Elgin bid $362,045, records show.

Now that specifications are updated, a new bid opening is scheduled for May 19, records show.