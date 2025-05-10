Bike Rack in St. Charles will celebrate 50 years this weekend

St. Charles cycling shop The Bike Rack will host its 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 17, and their 13th annual “Everybody Rides” event and party in the park on Sunday.

The anniversary event Saturday will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2930 Campton Hills Road. Sunday’s festivities will be held at James O. Breen Park at the intersection of Campton Hills and Peck Roads.

The Bike Rack Owner Hal Honeyman reveled in the shop’s history when announcing the weekend celebration in a news release.

Honeyman worked part time at the shop in college and convinced his parents to purchase the business, according to the release. Since then, the family transformed it into what it is today.

“When we bought The Bike Rack, we never imagined the journey ahead,” Honeyman said in the release. “Our family business has become a community hub that creates mobility opportunities for everyone.”

Food will be served along with a special creation from D and G Brewing; the Bike Rack Pedal Power Kolsch. Live music will be provided by Jake Mack.

Mayor Clint Hull will speak at the event, as well as representatives from Trek Bike, Catrike and Fox Valley Bike Club.

On Sunday, May 18, The Bike Rack and Project Mobility will host the 13th Everybody Rides event, followed by the Party in the Park event.

“The 50th anniversary celebration and Everybody Rides event showcase what we’re all about—bringing the joy of cycling to everyone, regardless of ability,” The Bike Rack owner Hal Honeyman said in a news release.

Everybody Rides features multiple routes for all ages and abilities to participate, ranging from 1.6 to 62-miles in length.

The Party in the Park will feature an adaptive bike giveaway, food, beer garden, live music, raffles and more.

RSVPs are appreciated. For more information or to RSVP, contact Honeyman at 630-584-6588.