St. Charles East takes team title at its invite

ST. CHARLES – Despite mental and physical fatigue, St. Charles East’s No. 1 doubles duo of Max Brockmeyer and Thomas Sloncen were able to grind out a first-place effort Saturday at the St. Charles East Invitational.

Brockmeyer and Sloncen outlasted Glenbard West’s Niklas Harding and Charles Moscicki 6-4, 6-7, (7-3) to take top honors in No. 1 doubles.

Brockmeyer and Sloncen advanced to the title match with a 6-2, 7-6 (10-3) semifinal win over Geneva’s Xavier Mercado-Grayson Gaerlan.

Harding-Moscicki defeated Eddie Dykema-Paul Rieger of Wheaton Academy 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.

“We were marking high the whole match,” said Brockmeyer. “We were mentally tired the second set. We were consistent. It was a long day but I feel positive about the rest of the season.”

Sloncen and the Saints played 7 matches this week.

“It has been a rough season and a rough week,” said Sloncen. “We fought through it today.”

Saints coach Rob Livermore appreciated the effort of Brockwell and Sloncen.

“They had tiebreakers in all 3 matches,” said the Saints coach. “They fought through being tired. It was a great effort on their part. They beat a very good Glenbard West team in the championship match.“

Propelled by its No. 1 doubles team of Thomas Sloncen and Max Brockmeyer, the Saints won the team title with 35 points. Oswego East was second with 27 points, followed by Glenbard West (25), Geneva (21), Crystal Lake South (15) and Wheaton Academy (12).

“It was an excellent showing by our team,” said Livermore. “I am very proud of everybody. Everybody medaled.”

East’s Teige Donehoo defeated Oswego East’s Jack Cooper 6-0, 6-1 in the title match of No. 2 singles.

In a marathon match which lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes, Cooper defeated John Zeng of Wheaton Academy 2-6, 7-5 (10-5). Donehoo advanced to the finals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Zeke Boldman of Crystal Lake South.

In singles play, Oswego East’s Pranav Keen moved his record to a perfect 11-0 for the season with a 6-2, 6-0 win over St. Charles East’s Alex Sternowski in the title match.

“I was fighting through cramps before the match and during the match,” said Keen. “I battled through the cramps and I was ready to go from the beginning. I feel good with the conference, sectional and state coming up.”

Sternowski gave his opponent credit.

“He was a really good player,” said Sternowski. “I never got going. I am still positive about the rest of the season.”

Keen knocked off Garrett French of Glenbard West 6-7, 6-1 (10-3) while Sternowski defeated Tyler Masoncup of Geneva in the semifinals 7-5, 6-3.

Glenbard West’s Ryan Olsen-MJ Wargin placed first at No. 3 doubles.

