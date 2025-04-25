Batavia to spend more than $3M on Peace Bridge ramp project this summer

Construction set to begin on the Peace Bridge Ramp project in Batavia that will connect the riverwalk and bridge, intended to provide a smoother transition for cyclists and pedestrians crossing the Fox River. Construction could be completed as early as October 2025.

Batavia Riverwalk pedestrians and cyclists can look forward to easier access to Peace Bridge this fall once the new ramp is completed.

The riverwalk trail on the east bank of the Fox River connects to the Peace Bridge solely by way of stairs, forcing cyclists to dismount and carry their ride up or down about 20 steps and posing major challenges for people with disabilities.

Renderings of the Batavia Peace Bridge Ramp project that will be constructed in 2025. (image in upper right corner shows current view of the north end of the riverwalk trail along the east bank of the Fox River) (Photo provided by the City of Batavia)

City Council members approved over $3 million in contracts for the construction of the Peace Bridge ramp and related electrical work at their April 21 meeting.

Council members approved both contracts and a temporary construction easement with the park district in three separate, unanimous votes. Construction is expected to begin immediately and take roughly six months to complete.

The electric work includes relocating the electric conduits in the adjacent city-owned parking. City engineer Rahat Bari said the relocation is necessary for the ramp to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as to prepare for the future redevelopment of the parking lot.

The project will also require extending an existing stormwater discharge drain to run under the ramp, which will require approval from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Bari said applications have been filed with both agencies.

As approved, the city will pay $2,579,820 to V3 Companies of Woodridge to construct the ramp and $543,988 to Electric Conduit Construction Co. of Elburn for the electric work.

Including the nearly $200,000 that the city paid V3 Companies last fall to design the ramp, the total cost of the project so far is over $3.3 million.

Tax-increment financing, or TIF, funding was used to cover the design phase of the project and is intended to be used to fund the construction work this year.

The city has $5.4 million in available funding between two TIF districts, about half of which must be used this year as one of the districts is expiring, City Administrator Laura Newman said.

To see more renderings of the designs and for future updates, visit the project webpage on the city’s website at bataviail.gov/peacebridgeramp.