Geneva council OKs water service for out-of-town home

The Geneva City Council on Monday unanimously approved extending water service to a house on Western Ave.n a house that is not in the city and is not being annexed.

The homeowners, Josh and Mary Lather, petitioned the city for permission to connect to the municipal water service.

“Despite our efforts to mitigate the problem, including the installation of a reverse osmosis filtration system, the water continues to be laden with minerals and heavy metals, which has begun to take a significant toll on various household appliances,” Josh Lather wrote in the couple’s petition to the city.

“Our washing machine, dishwasher and water heater have all shown signs of corrosion and decreased efficiency due to the poor water quality,” Lather wrote. “Additionally, the buildup of sediment has led to frequent maintenance requirements, increasing the overall cost of upkeep.”

Allowing a connection to city water will alleviate the strain on the household and extend long-term reliability of the appliances and plumbing, Lather wrote.

As per state law, a municipality can extend water service outside its corporate limits without requiring annexation.

Extending water service does not present a cost to the city, officials said. The property owners bear the expense of the connection.