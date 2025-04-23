2 new board members take oath of office for Batavia School District 101

New Batavia School District 101 board members Katherine "Katy" Swiecicki and Kristin Gehrels take the oath of office. They are joined by superintendent Tom Kim, board president Craig Meadows, and board vice president Aaron Kilburg. (Photo Provided by The Batavia School District 101)

Two fresh faces were sworn in as Batavia School District 101 board members, in a special session also involving electing the board president, vice president and secretary.

Katherine “Katy” Swiecicki and Kristin Gehrels took the oath of office on April 22.

Swiecicki made combatting bullying and discrimination in the district’s schools a hallmark of her election campaign. She previously said the support she received from the community showed the great need to do more to provide safe learning environments for the students.

Likewise, Gehrels previously said she would like to be a strong advocate for the safety of students against bullying. She also made her desire to broaden resources available for post-high school academic and professional success a large part of her campaign.

The new Batavia School District board gathers after welcoming two new board members. From left to right, Craig Meadows, Kristin Gehrels, Katy Swiecicki, Danielle Sligar, Aaron Kilburg, Raquel Gonzalez-Thomas, and Rob Arulandu. (Photo Provided By The )

Following their swearing-in, their first task as members of the board was to help elect the next term’s president, vice president, and secretary.

Craig Meadows was reelected to another term as the board’s president. Following suit, Aaron Kilburg was reelected to another term as the board’s vice president.

Continuing her election success, Swiecicki was selected to become the next term’s secretary.

Seven community members serve on the Batavia 101 board, with Tom Kim serving as the district’s current superintendent.