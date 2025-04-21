Advance to Boardwalk: Batavia’s Boardwalk Shops back with 10 new artisanal cabanas

The 2025 season of the Batavia Boardwalk Shops is launching May 9 with ten new artisanal cabanas offering everything from globally inspired goods to handcrafted home décor. (Photo Provided By April Duda/April Duda Photography)

The sixth season of the Batavia Boardwalk Shops kicks off Friday, May 9 with ten artisanal spots offering everything from globally inspired goods to handcrafted home décor.

The 2025 season features micro-shops in downtown Batavia open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shops are also open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Nestled in the heart of downtown Batavia, these charming micro-shops are a hub of creativity, culture and community,” Kristen Desler of Batavia MainStreet said in a release. “Visitors can explore a unique mix of vendors offering high-quality, handcrafted, and specialty products while supporting local entrepreneurs.”

Batavia Boardwalk Shops The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. (Photo Provided By April Duda/April Duda Photography)

This year’s featured shops include:

A Rooted Home – Home goods designed to create a space that feels both grounded and inspired.

AHA Kapeh Traditional Bread – A celebration of cultural diversity through baking, featuring Mexican conchas, Japanese dorayakis, and German Black Forest cakes.

Girón Guatemalan Apparel + Home – A fusion of Chicago-made apparel and Guatemalan-inspired home décor.

Jaclyn Sue Boutique – A women’s boutique offering styles for every season.

Jodi Mac Sweets & Treats – Offering freeze-dried candy, chocolate-covered treats, and cotton candy delights.

Kumba’s African Market – Experience African and Caribbean clothing, home décor, and food.

Pet Wants – Pet food, all-natural treats, chews, and supplements for your furry friends.

Scout + Gem – Jewelry and home décor.

Stitched by Stephanie – Handmade crochet creations.

Tabletop Game Shop – Offering board games, card games, miniatures, and accessories for all levels of play

The 2025 season’s presenting sponsor is Gerald Subaru of North Aurora.

Follow @bataviaboardwakshops on facebook and instagram for updates, special events, and exclusive promotions throughout the season.