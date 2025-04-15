Kane Undersheriff Amy Johnson announces run for Sheriff in 2026

(File photo) Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson is running for Kane County Sheriff. First, though, she needs to get past the Democratic primaries next April. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson has announced she will seek the Democratic nomination next April to run for sheriff in the Nov. 3, 2026 midterm election.

Sheriff Ron Hain, who was re-elected in 2022, is not seeking a third term.

“I am the first woman undersheriff,” Johnson said, of her appointment in 2023.

To graduate in criminal justice from Illinois State University, she was required to have a three-month internship with law enforcement.

Though she grew up in Batavia, the old Sheriff’s Office on Fabyan was five minutes from her parents’ house, so she applied there to the late Sheriff Kenneth Ramsey.

“I said, ‘OK, that would be good for three months and then I could carry on.’ I wanted to be an attorney,” Johnson said. “My first day as an intern, I rode with fantastic people. I was assigned to the midnight shift and the first call was a domestic violence situation.”

That experience proved to be a pivotal one.

“To see what happened and to see how officers talked and de-escalated the situation – and I was hooked. I knew it was my calling,” Johnson said. “That first ride along, the adrenaline rush and just helping people – and you know your destiny.”

First, she has to make it through the April 7, 2026, primary before focusing on the November elections.

In his off time, Hain is assisting in her campaign, as is Jessica Breugelmans.

“I’m excited. I know the job. I’m doing half of it already,” Johnson said. “I’m up for it. I’m ready.”

According to her campaign website, Johnson served as a patrol deputy, detective, lead evidence technician, and chief of staff.

“As Sheriff, Amy plans to continue and enhance the jail’s advanced and nationally renowned correctional programs,” according to the website. “She will also promote equality, diversity, and professionalism through constant staff training and staying face-first with the community.”