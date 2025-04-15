Divided Geneva panel recommends ban on liquor license holders serving in elected office

Geneva First Ward Alderperson Michael Bruno (left) makes the case for changing the city's ordinance not to allow liquor license holders to serve in elected office. Fifth Ward Alderperson Robert Swanson disagreed, saying, '(T)his is a solution seeking a problem.' (Brenda Schory)

Geneva is poised to make a liquor license holder ineligible to serve in public office, a redo of previous votes on the subject in 2012 and 2016.

After nearly an hour of debate, alderpersons voted 4-4 with two absent at a special Committee of the Whole Monday, April 14. Mayor Kevin Burns broke the tie in favor so it would move to the full council for consideration.

First Ward Alderperson Michael Bruno brought it forward at last week’s City Council meeting.

“The issue comes down to conflict of interest,” Bruno said.

Liquor license holders are subject to undercover police stings to see if they are selling or serving underage, and council members have to vote on granting liquor licenses, Bruno said.

A liquor license holder who was serving on the council would have to recuse themselves, he said.

The state liquor code changed to allow a small downstate town to let liquor license holders serve in public office because they didn’t have enough candidates to fill seats.

But that is not the problem in Geneva, Bruno said, as some ward races had as many as three candidates.

Third Ward Alderperson Dean Kilburg took issue with bringing it up at all.

“It seems to me that it’s somewhat of an ordinance change looking for a solution to a non-existent problem,” Kilburg said.

Fifth Ward Alderperson Robert Swanson and Second Ward Alderperson Richard Marks agreed.

Marks said he would prefer to be more inclusive and let more candidates run and let the voters make the choice.

“We are chasing a problem we don’t have,” Marks said.

Burns said if a liquor license holder is elected, then the council would amend the ordinance to permit that person to serve.

As to recusing, Burns said it is self-governing.

“Even if there was a call for someone to recuse himself, he could very well say, ‘I choose not to.’ And there is no authority, as the council, to say, ‘Please leave the room,‘” Burns said.

Alderpersons voting yes to reinstate the ban were Bruno, Second Ward Alderperson Bradley Kosirog, and Fourth Ward Alderpersons Amy Mayer and Martha Paschke. Voting no were Kilburg, Swanson, Marks and Fifth Ward Alderperson William Malecki.

First Ward Alderperson Anaïs Bowring and Third Ward Alderperson Becky Hruby were absent.

“My position on this issue has been crystal clear since 2016 when it was first introduced,” Burns said. “Anyone with a liquor license who wishes to run for City Council has every right to do so. And should that person be successful at the polls, the will of the voters essentially commands the council to amend the code accordingly.”