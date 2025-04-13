Spring into the season with Geneva Chamber events

Spring has sprung! As we are enjoying longer days, warmer temperatures, buds filled with promises of regrowth and green lawns, it’s time for us to dust off and get outside.

Time to spring clean

Did things start to pile up during your winter “hibernation” that now are cluttering your light-filled spring home? Did your garage bring in more than slush and sleet? Is there a pile of no-longer-wears stacked on your closet floor? If the answer to any of these questions was “yes,” it’s time for a garage sale.

Lucky for you, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce is hosting a City-Wide Garage Sale on April 25 and 26. We do all of the advertising, marketing and map distribution at key locations around town and you keep all of your profits. Registration is $35 and includes being listed on the online map and signage for the front of your home. Register online at genevachamber.com. Sign-up ends April 18.

Time for coffee lovers

The Geneva Chamber Coffee Crawl is back on April 19. If tickets remain, they can be bought at genevachamber.com. Look for information on the homepage under Chamber Highlights. Ticket price includes a commemorative mug and 30 coffee creations in charming downtown Geneva. Welcome spring with a day of shopping and sipping – some with a kick – or snacking at 30 local shops. Stop in a few or stay all day and try them all.

75th anniversary of Swedish Days

That’s right, Swedish Days, the granddaddy of all Illinois festivals and winner of West Suburban Living’s Best of the West Festival for several years, is 75 this year. Swedish Days 2025 runs June 18-22 and is only 10 weeks away. All of us at the Geneva Chamber are so excited to kick off our festival season with a grand celebration of 75 years. This event draws in more than 200,00 people to town and we can’t wait to see you. Consider volunteering this year (email volunteers@genevachamber.com) or look for the sign-up on our Swedish Days page at genevachamber.com, which will be up soon. Some of the positions are paid. Consider getting a group together and donating your earnings to a local nonprofit. Helping Swedish Days and a nonprofit is a win-win.

On Sunday of Swedish Days, we close our celebration with our Grand Parade. Would your organization like to walk, ride or roll through out streets on a float? Anyone can register to be in our parade. Applications are on our Swedish Days page at genevachamber.com.

Do you love to run? Take part in our 5K. New this year are tech T-shirts, finishing medals by age group and the chance to buy a Viking helmet. The Swedish Days 5K Lopp (that’s Swedish for race) registration is up and running (find the link at https://genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days).

Swedish Days is very much a community festival and your community involvement is not only important but very much appreciated. It will be five days of fun with a couple of surprises popping up, so flip to June and mark the dates on your calendar.

Can you dance, do magic or carry a tune? How about juggling, joke telling or making balloon animals? The Geneva Park District is looking for you. If you have a talent of any kind, apply to audition for Geneva’s Got Talent. Auditions are June 7 at Playhouse 38 in Geneva. Semifinalists will perform June 18 during Swedish Days on the Central Stage with finalists vying for the grand prize June 19. The application and a complete list of rules are available at genevaparks.org. Competitors do not have to be Geneva residents.

We have a lot of fun ahead, friends. We are eager for it to unfold and we can’t wait to see you there!