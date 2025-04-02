April 01, 2025
Shaw Local
Kane County unofficial April 2025 election results

Who is leading in local Kane County elections

By Emily K. Coleman
Matthew Wilcox of Geneva is assisted by election judges (from left) Larry Cabeen, Rudi Hebling and Pam Cabeen before voting in the 2025 Consolidated Election on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Chapelstreet Church in Geneva.

Matthew Wilcox of Geneva is assisted by election judges (from left) Larry Cabeen, Rudi Hebling and Pam Cabeen before voting in the 2025 Consolidated Election on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Chapelstreet Church in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

Voters this week in Kane County determined who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Write-in ballots may not be tallied on election night.

Results will be updated here as county clerk’s offices update their websites.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Provisional ballots also can be addressed and counted during that time.

