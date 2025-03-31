Hands Off! rally set April 5 in Geneva

Hundreds of people lined the Route 38 bridge over the Fox River in support of International Women’s Day in Geneva on Saturday, March 8, 2025. A Hands Off! National Day of Action rally is set for Saturday, April 5, also on the bridge across the Fox River in Geneva. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

We Can Lead Change Fox Valley is hosting a local rally from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 5, on the State Street bridge over the Fox River in Geneva, according to a news release.

The event is part of the Hands Off! National Day of Action in opposition to the actions of President Trump and Elon Musk and in support of democracy, according to the release.

“People across our community are watching loved ones struggle – jobs lost, essential programs like Social Security under threat and basic rights being chipped away,” St. Charles resident and WCLC member Sue Sanders said in the release. “They know what’s at stake, and they’re not willing to stay silent.”

Hundreds of people have signed up to attend the rally, according to the release.

“President Trump and his billionaire funder, Elon Musk, are gutting services that regular people count on every day,” Sanders said in the release. “The only way to stop this hostile takeover of our nation is through a people-powered movement. That’s why WCLC is proud to be part of this national event, which will have representation in all 50 states.”

Participants are urged to be mindful of local businesses by patronizing them, carpooling and parking in public lots. The rally is about a 20-minute walk from the Metra station in Geneva, which also has parking, according to the release.

Participants are also urged to dress appropriately for the weather.

Handmade signs and American flags are welcome.

We Can Lead Change was formed in 2017 in response to the Women’s March on Washington.

We Can Lead Change Fox Valley is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to civic engagement, advocacy and community-driven change, according to the release.

The organization is committed to fostering informed and engaged citizens. It also works to increase voter participation, amplify community voices and support equity and inclusivity in local governance.

More information is available online at wecanleadchange.org.

We Can Lead Change Fox Valley cosponsored a rally on International Women’s Day on March 8, also on the bridge across the Fox River in Geneva.