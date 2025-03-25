Batavia Woman’s Club offering scholarships

Cayla Callicoat of Batavia received a summer camp scholarship last year from the Batavia Woman’s Club. Cayla spoke at the October meeting last year about her experience. (Provided by Batavia Woman's Club)

The Batavia Woman’s Club is offering scholarships for middle schoolers to attend STEAM summer camp: Science, Technology, Engineering, Music or Performing Arts or Math, the club announced in a news release.

Applications are due by April 18.

Requirements for consideration include a teacher’s recommendation letter along with a completed application available online at www.bataviawomansclub.org.

For more than 55 years, the Batavia Woman’s Club raised funds through various activities to offer STEAM camp scholarships to enrich the lives of qualifying students, the release stated.

Each year at the October meeting, the club celebrates with past scholarship recipients as they share their specific camp experience through testimonials and performances.

The Batavia Woman’s Club is open to all persons interested in making a difference in other people’s lives along with the fellowship and friendship of others.

More information is available online at bataviawomansclub.org or email Bwc1892@gmail.com.