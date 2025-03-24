St. Charles will conduct hydrant flushing in April

The city of St. Charles will perform hydrant flushing from April 7 through May 9. (Photo Provided by the City of St. Charles)

The City of St. Charles will begin flushing fire hydrants throughout the city next month.

Public Works will begin flushing hydrants on Monday, April 7, and continue through Friday, May 9.

Signs will be posted ahead of the flushing to notify residents in affected neighborhoods. Flushing may start as early as 5 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m.

The hydrant flushing schedule is as follows:

River Valley East & West – Monday, April 7 – Friday, April 11

Northwest – Monday, April 14 – Friday, April 18

Southwest - Monday, April 21 - Friday, April 25

Northeast - Monday, April 28 - Friday, May 2

Southeast - Monday, May 5 - Friday, May 9

Route 64 (Main Street) divides the north/south areas and the Fox River divides the east/west.

Hydrant flushing stirs up minerals in the water mains, which may cause temporary discoloration of residents' tap water, even in homes outside the flushing areas. While the water is safe to use and consume, it may stain laundry.

Hydrant flushing is part of the regular maintenance to the City’s water distribution system, which helps reduce mineral build-up and ensures the hydrants are ready for emergency use.

For more information, and answers to frequently asked questions, visit the hydrant flushing webpage on the city’s website.