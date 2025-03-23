St. Charles East softball, girls soccer dominate: Saturday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 16, West Chicago 5 (6 innings)

Hayden Sujack (4/5, two 2Bs, HR, 5 RBIs) and Addison Wolf (3/4, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs) paced the Saints offensively as they recorded runs in all but the second inning. Alyssa Powers added two doubles and three RBIs for East in their first of two games on the day.

St. Charles East 6, Plainfield East 2

Makayla Van Dinther only allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out eight, while Holly Smith and Addison Wolf each had two RBIs to help the Saints (3-0) sweep the double-header.

Aurora Central Catholic 11, St. Edward 1 (5 innings)

The Chargers (4-0) put up 14 hits while Kate Gambro only let up one hit while striking out 10 in the circle. Sophia Delgado and Grace Grunloh each put up two RBIs to lead the scoring effort.

Baseball

Burlington Central 5, Hononegah 4

Connor Finn drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning to lead the Rockets (2-0). Central put up four runs in the third inning, with a two-run double by Chase Powrozek being the highlight hit. Nico Sherry got the win after allowing four hits and one earned run over the final three innings.

Aurora Central Catholic 15, St. Edward 0 (4 innings)

The Chargers (2-1) put up five runs in the second, third and fourth innings for a dominant victory at home. 10 hitters recorded RBIs on the day, with Tyler Davis, Colin Rentaria and Jackson Michels each recording two. Luke torrence (3 innings, 6 strikeouts) and Cayden Lohrey (1 inning, 2 strikeouts) combined for a no-hitter.

Waubonsie Valley 8, St. Charles East 1

The Saints (2-1) lost their first game of the season at home. Andrew Evans had two hits in the game and recorded the team’s only RBI in the bottom of the seventh.

Romeoville 8, Geneva 2

The Vikings dropped their season opener on the road. Nelson Wendell had the team’s only RBI on the day, which came in the seventh inning.

DeKalb 7, Marmion 5

Despite putting up two innings in the final frame, the Cadets (1-1-1) couldn’t complete the comeback against the Barbs after giving up six unearned runs in the game. Four Cadets recorded RBIs in the contest.

Prairie Ridge 5, St. Francis 1

The Spartans (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season after letting up five runs in the first four innings. Nolan Galla and Zack Maduzia each recorded three hits for St. Francis, while Joey Gainer drove in the team’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 8, Honnonegah 0

The Saints (2-1) had seven different goal scorers to help them to a dominant victory to open play in the Rose Augburg-Drach Invitational at St. Charles North. Freshman Mya Leon scored two goals in the effort, while sophomore Sophia Wollenberg finished with a goal and four assists. Georggia Desario, Liv Richardson, Qori Strotkamp, Anika Dodrill and Lilli Margewich also added scores for the Saints.

Kaneland 3, Hinsdale South 2

Hannah Boyer scored a goal just 29 seconds into the game, while Kyra Lilly and Erin Doucette each recorded second-half goals to help the Knights win their season opener.

Geneva 0, Bartlett 0

Vikings (0-1-1) get a scoreless draw with the Hawks at home.

Neuqua Valley 0, St. Charles North 0 (4-3 penalty kicks)

The North Stars (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season in shootout fashion to kick off play in the Rose Augburg-Drach Invitational at St. Charles North.

Oswego 2, Batavia 0

The Bulldogs (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season in a shut out loss to the Panthers at Oswego.

Plainfield North 3, Burlington Central 0

The Rockets dropped their season opener to Plainfield North in the Rose Augburg-Drach Invitational at St. Charles North.

Boys water polo

St. Charles (co-op) 15, Barrington 3

St. Charles (6-0) remained undefeated on the season thanks to a nine-goal effort from James Shimon. Tommy Mancotte also had nine saves in goal.