Kane County Chronicle girls soccer previews for the 2025 season

Batavia’s Natalie Warner (left) and Geneva’s Riley Prior go after the ball during a Tri-Cities Night game at St. Charles North on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Aurora Central Catholic

Coach: Enrique Anaya

Last year’s record: 11-7, 3-3 Chicago Catholic Conference

Top returning players: Maddie Berry, so., MF; Alexsa Javier, jr., D; Olivia Lujano, jr., MF; Isabella Matty, jr., F

Top new players: Kaydence Krauch, fr., MF; Viviana Lujano, fr., MF; Chloe Piceno, sr., F

Worth noting: The Chargers welcome back their entire midfield and strikers after a tough loss in a regional final. Piceno and Matty hope to create headaches for opponents.

– Chris Walker, Daily Herald

Batavia

Coach: Mark Gianfrancesco

Last year’s record: 8-10-2, 2-5-1 DuKane Conference

Top returning players: Riley Bainter, sr., D; Sarah Buckert, sr., D; Hannah Hickman, sr., D; Reece Recker, sr., MF; Elizabeth Rio, sr., D; Alexa Schorr, sr., MF; Addison Solomon, sr., F; Natalie Warner, sr., F; Emma Wecker, jr., MF

Top new players: Payton Haslett, jr., D; Eva Holzl, jr., D; Marissa Raiser, jr., F; Addison Wujciga, jr., MF; Rachel Carlson, so., D; Anna Grometer, so., MF; Gianna Reed, so., GK; Leah Zimberoff, so., D

Worth noting: The Bulldogs return a good core from last season after falling in the regional championship. Gianfrancesco said he’s hoping the team can build relationships throughout the season and that it can translate to bringing out the team’s talent.

Burlington Central

Coach: Jess Arneson

Last year’s record: 15-10-2, 7-2 Fox Valley Conference, Class 2A fourth place

Top returning players: Kenzie Lorkowski, jr., GK; Lily Batani, so., D; Kendall Grigg, jr., M; Annie Magan, jr., M; Sydney Batts, jr., F; Ali Kowall, jr., D

Top new players: Elsa Carlson, fr., F; Alexa Arias Pereira, jr., M; Avery Fry, fr., D

Worth noting: The Rockets reached the state finals for the second time since 2017 and placed fourth in Class 2A. They’ll have a large group of returners ready to progress from last season. “The team is focused, motivated and ready to prove that they have what it takes to compete at the highest level,” Arneson said. Lorkowski, a Purdue commit, returns after earning All-FVC and Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional Honorable Mention last year. Central will try to win its first FVC title since joining the conference in 2019. Mekenzie Rogers, who scored 37 goals last year, won’t play high school soccer this year.

– Michal Dwojak

Geneva

Coach: Megan Owens

Last year’s record: 12-8-2, 3-4-1 DuKane Conference

Top returning players: Riley Prior, sr., D; Audrey Stredde, jr., MF; Alyssa Houk, sr., F; Lilly Vostal, jr., F; Olivia Hagen, jr., F; Maggie Anderson, jr., F; Ella Howard, jr., D; Elle Larsen, sr., D

Top new players: Sophie Peruba, jr., GK; Olivia Pohlman, so., MF; Tegan Modjeski, jr., D; Claire Reeve, so., F; Lila Homewood, sr., F; Reagan Grubb, fr., MF; Addison Sostak, jr., MF; Megan Basak, sr., D; Nicolette Sheridan, jr., D

Worth noting: Geneva is coming off winning back-to-back regional championships but will have an uphill battle to win a third. The Vikings saw only two starters (Prior and Stredde) return this season and Owens knows the newcomers have some big shoes to fill. Owens expects plenty of healthy competition for playing time, which will help the team in the long run. “We have a nice balance of returning players who bring a wealth of knowledge and new additions who are eager to prove themselves,” Owens said. “Over the course of the season, we expect to grow and jell and become a dangerous foe come postseason.”

Kaneland

Coach: Scott Parillo

Last year’s record: 13-8, 9-1 Interstate 8

Top returning players: Natalie Myers, sr., GK; Hannah Boyer, sr. MF; Zoe Gannon, sr., D/F; Erin Doucette, jr., MF; Kyra Lilly, jr., MF

Top new players: Myells Ramos, jr., D/MF; Corinne Faivre, fr., D; Taylor Mills, fr., MF/F

Worth noting: Kaneland’s 2024 season ended in heartbreaking fashion, losing to Sycamore in penalty kicks in the regional final. This season, Parillo is confident the team will make sure it doesn’t see a similar fate. Doucette and Lilly will lead the offense after both netting 10+ goals last season. Myers will man the net once again after recording 12 shutouts last season. “This is a great group of girls who are working very hard to be the best they can,” Parillo said. “We look forward to a challenging schedule, competing for the conference championship and going deep in the playoffs.”

Rosary

Coach: Amy McMahon

Last year’s record: 0-13, 0-7 Chicago Catholic Conference

Top returning players: Kaylany Aburto, jr., MF; Asia Huerta, so., D; Jalen Lawson, so., F

Top new players: Jillian Anderson, fr.; Brianna Crispino, fr.; Camilia Reyes, fr.; Danielle Walter, fr.

Worth noting: Rosary will be young with at least four freshmen stepping into roles this spring. McMahon said her group has a higher soccer IQ than last year’s squad, which was outscored 95-2.

– Chris Walker, Daily Herald

St. Charles East

Coach: Vince DiNuzzo

Last year’s record: 16-5-6, 3-1-3 DuKane Conference

Top returning players: Sidney Lazenby, sr., GK; Sophia Wollenberg, so., F; Presley Kannaka, so., D; Payton Rivard, jr., MF; Averie Foulkes, so., D

Top new players: Mya Leon, fr., F; Qori Strotkamp, fr., MF; Georgia Smith, fr., D

Worth noting: St. Charles East is coming off its 10th straight regional title and hoping its young core of three freshman and eight sophomores can push the streak to 11. Lazenby (Illinois-Chicago commit) returns to the net after allowing only 17 goals across 27 games and earning All-State honors last season. Wollenberg will look to be a main catalyst on offense again after scoring 16 goals and adding 16 assists, which led all freshmen in the state, in her first season. “We are excited about the flexibility we will have tactically with the new players that have joined the team,” DiNuzzo said. “We hope that the schedule gives us the opportunities to discover the best version of ourselves toward the end of the season.”

St. Charles North

Coach: Brian Harks

Last year’s record: 18-3-5, 5-1-1 DuKane Conference, Class 3A state runner-up

Top returning players: Kaitlin Glenn, sr., F; Chloe Kirsten, sr., D; Keira Kelly, sr., MF; Lauren Korioth, jr., GK; Aubri Magana, so., D

Top new players: Madi Shanahan, fr., F/MF; Addison Ybarra, so., F; Addie Shook, so., D; Maddie Room, so., F; Keira Connolly, so., MF; Brooke Beller, so., MF

Worth noting: St. Charles North is coming off a season in which it was only a penalty kick away from its first state title in program history. Despite losing a lot of offensive starters, including Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer Player of the Year Laney Stark, to graduation, Harks is confident the returning starters can help lead the newcomers early and help the North Stars make the trip back to state. “There is a core group of returners that are setting the tone for a group of young talented players who are looking to prove themselves,” Harks said. “This is a very athletic group that has already shown signs of living up to the North Star traditions.”

St. Francis

Coach: Jim Winslow

Last year’s record: 6-7-2, 1-2-1 Chicago Catholic Conference

Top returning players: Lexi Bauer, sr., D; Harlee Duraski, so., D; Kennedy Karl, sr., D; Caroline Kiesler, so., MF; Ashleigh Klein, so., F; Meg Maertens, jr., F; Molly Marks, jr., MF; Maicie Schweiner, jr., F; Alyssa Suriano, sr., D; Elle Wainscott, sr., D

Top new players: Sophia Homewood, fr., F; Lorraine Surina, so., F; Avery Starkey, so., F

Worth noting: Winslow said Homewood can add tenacity to the Spartans’ front line. Staying healthy will be a key factor in having success in conference and the state tournament.

– Chris Walker, Daily Herald

West Aurora

Coach: Jorge Espana

Last year’s record: 9-10-1, 5-6-1 Southwest Prairie Conference

Top returning players: Morgan Adler, so., D; Sarahi Carlos, so., D; Olivia Del Toro, sr., MF/F; Makayla Parra, so., MF; McKenzie Perch, jr., MF

Worth noting: Del Toro (James Madison) will look to lead a young Blackhawks squad toward a winning season.

– Chris Walker, Daily Herald