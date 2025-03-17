Books Between Bites features Lester Munson on ‘Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose’

Batavia’s monthly noontime book program, Books Between Bites, welcomes nationally-known commentator and former ESPN senior writer Lester Munson on Thursday, March 20.

Munson will discuss the book “Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose” by Keith O’Brien. Books Between Bites is hosted from noon to 1 p.m. at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

The public is invited to attend these free programs, presented September through May. Reservations are not required and the program is free.

Munson has been a legal analyst and guest on WTTW’s “Chicago Tonight.” He will share his thoughts on this new and epic treatment of the life of one of the most fascinating figures in sports history, from Rose’s dizzying heights to his calamitous lows — a tragic fall brought on by Rose’s hubris, arrogance, and compulsive gambling.

The monthly program is hosted in the Founders Room, located on the main level of the Batavia Public Library. Parking is available in the lot just south and adjacent to the library.

Visitors are invited to bring their lunch and eat as they enjoy the program and discussion. Lunch items, beverages and baked goods also may be purchased from Flyleaf Bakery Cafe, located just inside the library and adjacent to the meeting room. To pre-order for pick-up before the program, please call 331-302-3480.

Books Between Bites was established in Batavia in 1987 by the late Lee C. and Betty Moorehead. The program has been continued by their daughter, Becky Hoag, in partnership and co-sponsorship with the library.

For more information about Books Between Bites, visit booksbetweenbites.com, where a complete schedule and description of each program can be found, along with a printable season schedule. Printed season schedules are also available at the library.

Now available on BATV’s YouTube channel: Books Between Bites’ Feb. 20 program by Vivien Lasken on “The Woman Who Smashed Codes.”