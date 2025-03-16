What’s happening in Batavia: Depot Museum celebrates 50, scholarships open

The city of Batavia is beginning the next phase of electric system improvements this month, installing underground power cables along Norcross Drive, Raddant Road, Hart Road and Bond Drive. This project replaces aging overhead lines along the Illinois Prairie Path to improve service reliability and reduce outage risks.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with minimal service interruptions. Residents will receive advance notice for any planned outages or driveway access restrictions. The final phase, which is removing existing infrastructure, is set for April and May.

For questions, call the Batavia Electric Department at 630-454-2350.

Unlock the secrets of Batavia’s forest preserves

Discover the natural beauty and hidden gems of Batavia’s six unique forest preserves at a special presentation from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, at the Batavia Public Library.

Batavia Environmental Commission member and Environmental Education Manager Barb McKittrick, along with Robb Cleave, the volunteer coordinator for the Kane County Forest Preserve District, will highlight the special features of each preserve and share opportunities to get involved through volunteer workdays.

Don’t miss this chance to learn more about Batavia’s natural spaces and how you can help preserve them. Register at batavia.libnet.info/event/11217322.

Batavia Depot Museum celebrates 50 years

The Batavia Depot Museum marks its 50th anniversary with a special exhibit “The Museum a Community Built,” running through July 20. The exhibit highlights the community’s efforts to move and restore the historic 1855 depot, transforming it into Batavia’s history hub.

Visitors can explore historic photos, artifacts and rare footage of the depot’s 1973 move. The museum is owned by the Batavia Park District and has collections from the Batavia Historical Society.

For more information, visit bataviaparks.org or call 630-879-5235.

Order a rain barrel or composter

The city of Batavia, in partnership with The Conservation Foundation, is offering 55-gallon upcycled rain barrels and composters made from high-quality, food-grade plastic through Upcycle Products. These sustainable options help reduce waste while supporting eco-friendly practices.

Order by April 29 and pick up your rain barrel or composter from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at 200 N. Raddant Road, Batavia. Order at upcycle-products.com/il-programs/btv/. For questions, contact Chris Bong at 630-454-2750 or cbong@bataviail.gov.

Batavia Chamber Inspire Scholarship applications open

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Inspire Scholarship program, which supports Batavia Public School District 101 high school seniors pursuing business, entrepreneurship, trades or local workforce careers.

Four scholarships are available:

• Inspiring Entrepreneurship for students planning to start a Batavia-based business.

• Inspiring Women in Business for female students pursuing a business major.

• Inspiring Career & Technical Achievers for students entering trades or manufacturing.

• Inspiring Contributors for students who’ve worked for a Batavia Chamber business.

Applications are due March 28. Learn more at bataviachamber.org.