Batavia seeks proposals for Tin Shop removal

The Tin Shop building at 106 N River St. in downtown Batavia was built in 1890, and has been vacant for several years. The city purchased the building in 2017 and is open to bids for demolishing it. (David Petesch)

Batavia City Council recently approved the demolition of the 135-year-old Tin Shop building downtown, and the city is now accepting proposals from anyone interested in removing or relocating the structure.

With the building intended to be dismantled or demolished by the end of this year to make room for new public restrooms, the city is looking for anyone willing to undertake the removal, and seemingly at any cost.

The City announced the open bidding on March 7, and will be accepting sealed requests for proposals for removal and relocation of the Tin Shop building at 106 N. River Street until noon on April 18.

The city will even consider proposals that offer a $0 acquisition cost, as long as they can completely remove the structure and its foundation, and restore the site to the city’s specifications.

Those interested in submitting a proposal should visit the bid portal on Batavia’s website or contact building official Jeff Albertson at 630-454-2703 for more details.

Images of the Tin Shop’s interior can be viewed here.