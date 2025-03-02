Aurora offers grants up to $1,000 for community events in 2025

The City of Aurora is providing Neighborhood Festival Funding Grants of up to $1,000 for community festivities taking place in 2025. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora)

The City of Aurora is offering Neighborhood Festival Funding Grants for neighborhood festivals taking place in 2025.

The grants are now available to organizations and neighborhood groups planning public community events that acquaint residents with each other, while also educating participants about Aurora.

The program offers grants for up to $1,000 to be used for support services at events, such as rental of equipment, rental of tables or chairs, general liability insurance, security or emergency personnel and other similar needs.

To apply for the program, residents can visit aurora.il.us/NFF to access key documents, including eligibility requirements, selection criteria and the review process. Once completed, applications should be emailed to COANFF@aurora.il.us.

The review of submitted applications begins on April 1 and will continue on a rolling basis. The deadline to submit applications is Oct. 1.

For questions, contact Diana Martinez at 630-256-3408.