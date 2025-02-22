Aurora Animal Care and Control introduces tailored volunteer program for pet enthusiasts

Aurora has launched a new shelter volunteer program with five different tiers within it. (Graphic provided by the City of Aurora)

The City of Aurora’s Animal Care and Control Division has a new volunteer program designed to increase safety, training and fulfilling interactions for both participants and pets alike.

The new program, which includes five different specializations, allows potential volunteers to submit an online application. Qualified applicants will then receive an assignment based on individual interests, backgrounds, level of training and expertise.

“We at Aurora Animal Care and Control recognize the amazing impact that volunteers make on the lives of animals in our shelter,” said Kameron DeBoer, the animal control manager, in a news release from the division. “This new and improved program allows us to provide the highest quality of care for the animals who need us most.”

The program is open to participants 18 years of age or older, or participants ages 16 to 17 if accompanied by a parent or guardian who is an approved volunteer.

The five volunteer specializations are as follows:

Dog Paw Volunteer Program: Designed for individuals passionate about providing socialization, exercise and enrichment to the dogs in the shelter. This role is open to everyone, and ideal for those who enjoy spending time outdoors and working hands-on with animals. No experience is necessary.

Meow Manor Volunteer Program: Designed for all individuals who are passionate about enhancing the lives of shelter cats. Volunteers in this program provide crucial socialization, exercise and enrichment to help keep shelter cats healthy, happy and ready for adoption.

Glamour Paws Volunteer Program: Designed for individuals with a specific background in animal grooming. Volunteers in this program help to keep shelter animals looking their best by providing essential grooming services, such as bathing, brushing, clipping nails and other grooming needs.

Pet Pix Volunteer Program: Designed for individuals with a specific background in marketing, photography, videography or other visual arts. Volunteers in this program focus on creating engaging and visually appealing content to promote the animals in the shelter’s care.

Tranquil Tails Volunteer Program: Designed for individuals with a specific background in animal training and behavior. Volunteers in this program must hold one of the following credentials: Certified Professional Dog Trainer Knowledge Assessed (CPDTKA), Karen Pryor Academy Certified Training Partner (KPACTP), Canine Training Center (CTC) or Animal Behavior College (ABCDT).