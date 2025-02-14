February 14, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

St. Charles School District 303 families pay less for kindergarten next year but more for driver’s ed

Changes part of updated fees approved by school board

By David Petesch
Nomination packets for those interested in running for the St. Charles District 303 School Board next year are now available.

St. Charles parents will pay nearly $500 less for their students' kindergarten fees next school year, but $200 more for their teen to learn to drive.

St. Charles parents will pay almost $500 less for their students' kindergarten fees next school year, but $200 more for their teens to learn to drive.

District 303 School Board members approved new fees for the 2025-26 school year in a unanimous vote as part of the consent agenda at their Feb. 10 meeting.

Beginning in the fall, kindergarten fees will be reduced by $477, decreasing from $1,440 to $963.

There are no changes to early childhood fees.

Registration fees for elementary and middle schools will increase by $5. All other fees are unchanged.

Parents of high school students will see the most fee increases. While there were more than a dozen fees raised, most increases were between $1 and $5.

The only major fee increase in the district will be for driver’s education. It increased by $200, bringing the total fee to $600 a student.

Those who register and pay in full by July 31 will receive an early bird discount of 10% on early childhood and kindergarten registration fees and a $10 discount on middle, elementary and high school fees.

St. Charles District 303St. CharlesEducationKane CountyLocal News