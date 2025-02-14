Geneva businesses have your Valentine’s Day handled

Cue 1978, John Paul Young’s song. “Love is in the air; Everywhere I look around.” As the calendar moves toward Feb. 14, perhaps you are tasked with finding the perfect way to show you care. Whether you’re seeking a thoughtful gift, a memorable experience or a special way to show your love, Geneva has it all! From handcrafted jewelry to locally made candles, you are sure to find a gift that reflects the creativity and care of our small businesses that sourced the items.

There’s something undeniably indulgent about a bouquet of vibrant flowers or a box of hand-dipped chocolates that long have been a symbol of romance – and for good reason. Geneva is home to some fantastic chocolate shops that offer handcrafted treats, from rich truffles to delicate chocolate-covered strawberries. Local florists in Geneva offer a wide range of flower arrangements from, “It’s been lovely getting to know you” all the way to the rom-com grand gesture. From classic red roses to vibrant tulips, lilies or even mixed bouquets, the right flowers can convey your feelings in a way words sometimes can’t. Geneva’s florists take the time to create stunning, personalized bouquets that reflect your partner’s unique tastes.

Perhaps you want to create a romantic evening together. Whether you’re looking for an intimate dinner or a charming spot to grab a sweet treat, Geneva’s local restaurants are sure to provide a warm, romantic ambiance. Some of our restaurants will have special menus for the occasion. Need help on where to start? Genevachamber.com is just the place! Search by name, keyword or category.

Speaking of LOVE, our volunteers are at the top of our list. Geneva runs on helping hands and leadership from local businesses, area residents, families and students. We could never give them enough kudos for their unselfish work. We LOVE how you give of your time and in turn show your LOVE for Geneva.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce depends on hundreds of volunteers for our four festivals. If you are interested, email volunteers@genevachamber.com or call 630-232-6060 and we’ll find the perfect spot for you.

We hope that you have a wonderful February celebrating something or someone you love. We certainly love our town!