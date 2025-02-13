St. Charles Park District to partner with Kane County Audubon for Bird Count

1, 2, 3 … count the birds you see.

Spy a red cardinal in the bare branches of a tree and count the sparrows huddled for warmth when the St. Charles Park District participates in the Great Backyard Bird Count this month.

The St. Charles Park District, in partnership with the Kane County Audubon, will be participating in the annual multi-day Bird Count, said Emily Shanahan, nature programs supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

The idea is simple and important. Help document birds that migrate as well as those wintering in the area.

“The birds haven’t yet started their spring migration,” Shanahan said. “We can also see what birds remain in the area for their winter residence.”

The global program takes place Feb. 14-17 and invites everyone to take 15 minutes to identify and tally the birds in a location, whether it’s in their backyard, a park or a natural area. It’s the perfect excuse for getting out and taking a walk and a great family activity that can be enjoyed.

To highlight the event, the St. Charles Park District is inviting guests to come and count from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Hickory Knolls Discovery Center next to the James O. Breen Community Park. Guests can head out to the walking trails next to the center or step up for viewing next to the large windows inside the center.

“People can go outside on the trails or sit in the comfy chairs and look outside the windows where we have bird feeders,” Shanahan said.

People can identify and record their bird sightings in the app eBird, created by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. This app holds data from the bird count from around the world, said Regina McNulty, publicity for the Kane County Audubon. She said the app is easy to use from one’s phone or computer.

There’s more bird watching and plenty of fun with the Kane County Audubon. McNulty said there are bird walks almost every week as well as events and monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of each month at the Hickory Knolls Discovery Center. The website has list of walks for the next month and everyone is welcome to check out the organization, she said.

While most walks are local, the group also plans special trips. This spring, members are heading to central Illinois and Maine for bird watching, she said. The Kane County Audubon also will participate in a Spring Bird Count.

For the Great Backyard Bird Count, McNulty said there are great spots for bird watching. You can choose your backyard or head out along the Fox River to see water fowl including geese, ducks and swans.

“It’s amazing what you can see when you start looking,” McNulty said.

It’s a great time to catch sight of an eagle or two as they fish in open waters such as the Fox River. McNulty said the river’s dams can be a great viewing spot, especially in the winter as the eagles hunt for fish.