Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Charles East’s Alyse Price, girls basketball, senior

Name: Alyse Price

School: St. Charles East, senior

Sport: Girls basketball

What she did: The senior scored a season-high 13 points to go with 12 rebounds to help the Saints defeat Batavia and clinch their first DuKane Conference title.

Price was selected the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here’s her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

Boenitz: What was the feeling securing the season sweep over Batavia?

Price: It felt really amazing, especially with the group of girls that I got to do it with this season. Based on how we were last year and how our team was and how we always lost to Batavia, this just felt amazing. And I think we really deserved it with all the work we put in.

Boenitz: What was the feeling of going off for a season-high 13 points in such a crucial game?

Price: Talking to my coach I knew that my team has been having a really good season, and it was coming to an end. But we just didn’t want to let off the gas. So I knew, I was just going to leave it all out there during that game, and I’m going to continue to do that throughout the season. And it felt really great to get that goal.

Boenitz: You also helped with 12 rebounds in the contest to get the double-double. How important is rebounding to your game?

Price: Personally, I love rebounding. It’s one of my favorite parts of the game. It’s really just a way to be super aggressive, both on defense and offense, and it’s always been one of my favorite parts of basketball ever since I was younger. So it felt really great to get that many in the Batavia game.

Boenitz: The win also secured the team’s first DuKane Conference title. What was the feeling of clinching the title?

Price: It’s something that hasn’t been done before in our program, and just being able to do that, it’s just really creating our own path. We’re leaving our own mark on our school, and we’re just going to keep building our legacy as the season goes on. So it felt really cool, and it was really a great honor to get to be a part of that moment, especially because it hasn’t ever been done.

Boenitz: What do you think has changed with the team from last year to this year?

Price: I would say our team culture, it’s very family oriented, and it feels just like a family. We’re very close and when one of the players is succeeding, we cheer them on and we support them. And when someone’s not exactly doing what maybe they expect to be doing, we’re always there to pick each other up in those moments. And I just think we really balance our energy out on the court, and that’s a really big thing and I think that’s why we’ve been so successful.

Boenitz: You’re also a part of the softball team. Do you have a favorite between the two sports?

Price: I would say my main sport is definitely softball. But I couldn’t pick a favorite because the relationship I have with basketball is so strong and I love basketball so much. Basketball is more of my sport to just kind of relax and let loose and just be the aggressive and competitive athlete that I am. And I just I really love that about basketball, but I wouldn’t be able to pick a favorite.

Boenitz: Do you have any superstitions?

Price: Before games, my team and I do something called pinkies, and we all grab pinkies and we take deep breaths just to kind of relax ourselves and calm our minds. So that’s one of our superstitions that we all do together.