Weather prompts reschedule of Candidate night

We Can Lead Change-Fox Valley is rescheduling its 6:30 to 8 p.m. Meet the Candidates night in St. Charles to Wednesday, March 5 due to inclement weather. The event was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12, according to a news release.

The event is at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles, and features candidates in contested races in the April 1 consolidated election.

The event will be in an open-house-style. All candidates and the public are welcome.

Community members will have the chance to engage with candidates one-on-one, ask questions and learn more about their positions, the release stated.

“Local elections are coming up quickly, and these races of the potential to shape the future of our communities,” We Can Lead Change member Sue Sanders of St. Charles stated in the release.

“We Can Lead Change’s members feel it’s important to elevate these local races to help foster informed decision-making. Change begins at the local level,” Sanders stated in the release.

More about We Can Lead Change is available online at www.wecanleadchange.org.