Color Outside the Lines 5K and Family Fair set for April 5 at Fabyan Forest Preserve

Next Generation Playground will host its inaugural Color Outside the Lines 5K and Family Fair on Saturday, April 5, at Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva.

The event is designed to raise autism awareness and generate funds for the creation of an inclusive sensory-friendly playground.

Participants of all ages and abilities to run, walk or stroll in support of a meaningful cause are welcome.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and the fair and 5K begin at 9 a.m.

The 5K route will wind through the trails of Fabyan Forest Preserve, offering a family-friendly atmosphere.

Following the race, attendees can enjoy the Family Fair, which will feature resource booths and sensory-friendly games and crafts for all ages.

To sign up for the 5K, visit zeffy.com/ticketing/1st-annual-color-outside-the-lines-5k.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, email business@playnextgeneration.com.

To volunteer, visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/1st-annual-color-outside-the-link-5k-volunteers.

Next Generation Playground is a nonprofit organization that seeks to create inclusive spaces where children of all abilities can explore, learn and grow without overstimulation.

The organization also provides resources, support groups and sensory-friendly programs for families.