Kane County Court fosters community and healing through pour paintings

Kane County Court staff and specialty court participants created pour paintings to decorate the newly renovated Family Order of Protection Division. (Photo provided by the Kane County Court)

The Kane County Court’s Family Order of Protection Division was recently renovated, and with that came the challenge of deciding on artwork.

The division decided on pour paintings, which became a collaborative effort benefiting both staff and over 40 specialty court participants of the 16th Judicial Circuit.

“A few years ago, during COVID, my neighbor did pour paintings, and I thought they were interesting,” said Family Order of Protection Division Coordinator Elizabeth Williamson, in a news release from the court. “Our staff is creative in their own ways, and all love color and patterns. We agreed that we would like to create our artwork together and do pour paintings.”

Williamson proposed her idea to the presiding judge of the DUI Problem-Solving Court, Rene Cruz, and Judge Christine Downs of the Drug Rehabilitation Court and Treatment Alternative (Mental Health) Court.

The staff used purple to represent standing against domestic violence, teal to support survivors of sexual assault and blue to represent standing against child abuse.

Specialty court participants could choose colors that were meaningful to them for their canvases.

“Some participants worried they would be judged for lack of talent,” Williamson said in the release. “In pour painting, no brushes or tools are involved. Participants simply picked their colors, and then we demonstrated how to pour the paint. A few seconds later, as their masterpieces began to emerge, the tension in the room evaporated. Everyone was excited about their creations; every single one was a masterpiece.”

Feedback was positive from project participants and their families, and many had brought their partners and children to the activity.

“One of the participants and his wife enjoyed it so much that they’re doing painting on their date nights,” Judge Cruz said in the release.

Court staff enjoyed seeing the paintings and excitement within participants, according to the release.

“It was nice to see families enjoying time together and being supportive, and they all seemed to enjoy the opportunity to be creative,” Williamson said in the release.