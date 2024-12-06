Geneva continues to seek community input on what to do with aging buildings

Geneva City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins presents details for a new police station, facilities upgrades and home rule while seeking public input on priorities on Staturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at Fire Station No. 1. (Brenda Schory)

The City of Geneva is seeking community input to determine how to address challenge of maintaining aging buildings.

Several city-owned facilities need improvements including the police station, two fire stations, City Hall and the public works building. The roofs of both the police station and the public works facility leak, the fire stations need updated living quarters and City Hall is in need of accessibility upgrades, insulation and technology improvements.

Geneva officials are surveying residents for feedback on a capital project with a cost estimate of $97.5 million to support building a new police department and revamping and expanding the other facilities.

The city recently launched the third phase of a community engagement process, which includes a second round of phone and online surveys.

Residents should expect to receive phone calls from 331-248-6533, and will be prompted to take the survey upon answering. Residents also may receive a text message encouraging them to take the survey.

Survey results will not be tabulated unless the entire survey is completed. Those who missed the phone survey can call 331-248-6533 at any time through Dec. 9 to participate at their convenience.

In addition to the phone survey, the city has held public meetings and an online survey to gather public feedback on Geneva’s municipal facilities.

Three in-person meetings and one virtual were held last month, where residents had an opportunity to review and weigh in on potential facility improvements, benefits and funding options to help the city establish a path forward.

Residents who missed the meetings and phone surveys can still share their feedback by reviewing the facilities community engagement phase 3 presentation on the City’s website and completing an online feedback form, which will remain open through Dec. 11.

For more information about the survey and meetings, visit the facilities community engagement process webpage on the City’s website at geneva.il.us/1607/Facilities-Community-Engagement.