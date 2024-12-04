St. Charles Episcopal Church to celebrate Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols

St. Charles Episcopal Church is celebrating the Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols this Sunday. (Photo provided)

St. Charles Episcopal Church will celebrate the Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, featuring the parish choir and instrumentalists.

The choir and instrumentalists will present the Advent message of anticipation and grace through meditative anthems, poignant readings and carols sung by the gathered congregation, all in the grand English style.

Music by the Choir of St. Charles, directed by music director Mark Downey, will include great choral music in the Anglican tradition by Philip Moore, Philip Young, Robert Lau and David Thorne, as well as Advent carols and hymns for the congregation.

The church is located at 994 Fifth Ave. in St. Charles.

For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit stcharlesepiscopal.org, call 630-584-2596 or email mdowney807@gmail.com.