Geneva’s annual Christmas Walk begins Dec. 6

Santa arrives at the Geneva Christmas Walk on Friday, Dec.1 2023 in Geneva. This year's Christmas Walk starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 on Third Street. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Walk on Third Street begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 with the first candy cane of the season presented to Mayor Kevin Burns.

Known as Bob’s Candy Cane Parade, it starts at 5:45 p.m. at Grapham’s Chocolates, 302 S. Third St., where the Geneva High School drum and flag line leads a parade of 100 bell-ringers to deliver the first candy cane of the season to Burns.

“I look forward to the 2024 Christmas Walk and participating in the joy and happiness this timeless event provides,” Burns said. “The lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree followed by strolling our historic downtown illuminates our good fortune and makes bright the promise of another wonderful year in Geneva.”

Graham’s candy makers will pull candy into peppermint canes from 6 to 9 p.m., and give away everything they make that night.

Also at 6 p.m., Santa Lucia, the spirit of Swedish Christmas, will light the tree on the courthouse lawn while Burns welcomes Santa. According to the Chamber website, all reservations for visiting with Santa are taken for December.

The Simner house was part of the Geneva Christmas Walk and House Tour in a past year's event. This year's tour, set for Dec. 6 and 7, features five local homes decorated for the holidays. Tickets are available at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce by calling 630-232-6060. (Photo provided)

Other events include:

The All Chocolate Kitchen, 33 S. Third St., will create a 10-foot replica of the Guinness World Record of the longest candy cane to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the 51-foot-long original.

The Friends of the Geneva Public Library will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the library, 227 S. Seventh St. The Friends will charge a $5 entrance fee from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, with a half-price sale on Sunday.

The Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St., will feature its 18th-century Neapolitan nativity set.

The museum will also host local charities and nonprofits to display their decorated trees. The public votes for their favorites by buying tickets. All proceeds will benefit those organizations. Votes can also be made online at GenevaHistoryMuseum.org through Jan. 1.

Author JB Michaels will do a book-signing of his newest novel, “Christmas Walk Clues,” from noon to 4 p.m. at The Little Traveler, 404 S. Third St. Michaels is the author of the Geneva-based Mac & Millie mystery series.

The Unitarian Universalist Church, which will be in the Third Street gazebo next to the museum will offer hot coffee or cocoa from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. All proceeds will support the church youth’s Habitat for Humanity trip.

State Street Jewelers, 320 Franklin St., and Preservation, 513 S. Third St., will offer roasted chestnuts starting at 6 p.m.

The choir at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 320 Franklin St., will sing traditional Christmas carols from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

From 6 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Mark’s will present its annual performance of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.”

Clothing retailer J. McLaughlin, 29 S. Third St., will offer free hot apple cider and a sugar donut from 6 to 8 p.m.

Holiday House Tours of five homes decorated for Christmas, hosted by the Chamber. The self-directed tour is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $42. Call 630-232-6060 or visit the Chamber office, 8 S. Third St.

Decorators include Haven Design Group, Plandscape, Town & Country Gardens, Intentional Spaces LLC, SG Geneva, All Chocolate Kitchen, Little Red Barn Door, Staged and Heinz Brothers Greenhouse Garden Center.

A live nativity tableau will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. Third St.

Geneva Lutheran Church featured a live nativity during a pas Geneva Christmas Walk. This year, the church will also host a live nativity from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the church, 301 S. Third St. (Sandy Bressner)

• A live radio play of “A Christmas Carol” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Playhouse 38, 321 Stevens St., Suite P. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

A full schedule is available online on the Chamber website, genevachamber.com.