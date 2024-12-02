Get cool in the cold with these winter sports in the Neighborhood Tourist region

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you need to spend all of it inside. Be cool in the cold by participating in some of these winter activities.

Cross-country skiing

You don’t need to leave Illinois to go cross-country skiing. What you do need is snow and that’s unfortunately a bigger challenge than finding a place to ski.

Rejuvenate yourself this winter while giving your body a fantastic workout. Rather than descending the slopes of a mountain like in downhill skiing, you’ll stride forward or side-to-side in a skating motion on flat and rolling terrain while propelling yourself forward by pushing ski poles in the snow beside you.

If there’s at least four inches of the white stuff on the ground, then you’re in luck within the McHenry County Conservation District (MCCD) which features 16 conservation areas with packed and tracked trails at 10 sites.

In addition to these sites being open from sunrise to sunset, the MCCD also welcomes candlelight skiing one weekend each month by setting up luminaries along the trail at a different site each month. In addition, the Pleasant Valley and Hickory Grove conservation areas are open until 9 p.m. throughout the winter and feature solar-lit trails.

The MCCD does not rent cross-country ski equipment.

“The Conservation District does, however, rent snowshoes at our Lost Valley Visitor Center in Glacial Park,” says Caitlynn Martinez-McWhorter, director of marketing & education for the MCCD. “We have child and adult sizes, and this is a great opportunity to test out this kind of outdoor winter recreation activity and see if it is something that interests you. While snowshoeing is obviously different from cross-country skiing, it is a more budget-friendly introduction to outdoor winter recreation that is ideal for a novice.” www.mccdistrict.org

Curling

Curling is one of those rare sports that can be played and enjoyed by just about anyone that’s interested in playing a team sport on a rectangular piece of ice. And while you’re playing indoors, you’ll feel like you’re outdoors since you’re playing on ice.

While you won’t find it among the sports typically shown on TV these days - not even on ESPN8 The Ocho - when you do find curling, like many did during the Olympic Winter Games from Beijing in 2022, it inspires folks to try something new. Plus, why wouldn’t you want to get up off the couch and try a fun sport that involves using a brush to sweep the ice surface in the path of a stone?

At Windy City Curling, 146 Roosevelt Rd., Villa Park, you can take Learn To Curl classes. No experience is necessary. All that’s required is a willingness to try it and some cash. Classes are $75 for one person, $120 for two and $50 per person for groups of four or more. There are also private group sessions that can accommodate six to 30 people.

Classes include an off-ice introduction to curling that covers the basics of the sport, along with the sport’s history, on-ice etiquette and safety. That’s followed by time on the ice to learn how to deliver and sweep stones so that you can play a game at the end of the class. And, as you’ll soon find out, perhaps the best part about curling is sitting down afterward for a drink and to learn more about how to add curling to your social calendar. This is what’s called broomstacking within the curling community and Windy City has a variety of rotating craft beers, a bar and TVs making it a cool place to chill.. www.windycitycurling.com

Ice Fishing

Have you ever wanted to try ice fishing but didn’t know where to start? Well, look no further than the Chicago Fishing School where guide Johnny Wilkins strives to ensure you avoid a fishless day while having fun and staying safe,

“There is something really cool about walking on water,” Wilkins says. “Even more magical, pulling a fish from a hole at your feet is something everyone should try.”

Wilkins prepares all the equipment for your first ice fishing experience and he tailors the experience to you, offering short trips for kids and families as well as 2-hour, 4-hour and 7-hour all-day adventures ice. Wilkins takes anglers to numerous lakes to go ice fishing, including Busse Woods, Blackwell Forest Preserve and Fox Chain. www.chicagofishingschool.com

Snowmobiling

Dedicated to having the finest snowmobile trails in Southwest Wisconsin, the Walworth County Snowmobile Alliance (WCSA) features over 350 miles that are maintained by 13 clubs.

“Walworth County is the gateway to 25,000 interconnecting miles of snowmobile trails in Wisconsin,” says Troy Hummell, vice president of the WCSA and president of the Blizzard Buzzards Snow Club. “The beauty of riding through the Kettle Moraine State Forest to hills and valleys of farmers’ fields is amazing and peaceful. The youth, families and retired all enjoy this winter recreational activity.”

That’s a lot of ground covered with snow for snowmobilers to cover this winter. Make your winter fun again by hopping on a snowmobile and going for a ride - an escape from the daily grind while connecting with nature in the crisp cold air of nearby Wisconsin. www.walworthcountysnow.com